Young man’s wallet stolen by older woman claiming to be his mother

LOSING your personal belongings and/or valuables can feel like a heart-dropping moment since those items can be hard to recover once missing or even worse, stolen.

A young man’s wallet was stolen by an older woman at a restaurant, who claimed to be his mother.

The man said that he misplaced his wallet at a restaurant in Kampar on April 28 and to his horror, finding out his wallet was stolen, after receiving several notifications on his mobile phone of his bank card being swiped.

“The person who stole my wallet boldly spent over RM400 at different shops. I saw my monthly expenses disappear in an instant,” the youth said in a Facebook post on UTAR Confessions 2022/2023.

Seeing the records of the thief’s financial transactions displaying the shops’ locations, the man tracked down the perpetrator by requesting the shops’ staff to show him the security camera footage.

The man found out that the culprit was an older woman with short hair, wearing a mask, clad in a red collared t-shirt and black long pants.

He also went back to the same restaurant his wallet was stolen from to further investigate while waiting to collect other security camera recordings of the woman from other outlets.

“Then restaurant owner said that he found my wallet the day I misplaced it. According to the boss, the woman walked in wanting to take the wallet, without hesitation he asked her about the contents as he did for many others who tried to claim my wallet after posting a lost and found alert on social media.

“She said that it contained my identification card (IC), license and bank cards, all of which would normally belong in wallets.

“Since I am a boy, the owner also suspected the woman after looking at my IC. She does not even know what is my IC number so she faltered and claimed that my wallet was her son’s wallet,” he said.

In another update on the same post, he said that he had already lodged a report regarding the stolen wallet at the police station and has called out the perpetrator to surrender herself to the police.

“I am not your son. I am not obligated to use my money to buy you RM100 worth of food, buy your daily necessities and your bags and shoes. If you still have a bit of conscience, please return my money to me,” he added.

He also clarified to speculative netizens that the restaurant owner was not an accomplice to his wallet being stolen and even promoted the business, complimenting their “delicious” fried chicken.

“Some netizens have suspected that the boss is an accomplice and also verbally bullied him when it is not even his fault. It is the older woman with short hair who stole my wallet.

“The boss has helped us obtain a lot of helpful information , including her phone number. She did try to trick him using every means but he really tried his best not to let her have it,” he attested in his post.