Young man sexually harassed at LRT station

THERE is no denying that in today’s world both men and women are susceptible to sexual harassment anywhere and anytime, including in public areas.

Recently, a young man recently shared his disturbing experience of sexual harassment at a public washroom on TikTok.

Based on a report by Malaysia Trend, the TikTok user (@ethnzchry) named Ethan Zachary explained that he had to stop to use the washroom at the Pasar Seni station in between travelling from MRT Kajang to KL Sentral. Once finished, a random stranger, however, approached him and started conversing with him.

“He came up to me and said ‘Wow, you are very good-looking.’ and I was like ‘Oh, thank you, that’s nice!’ Then he tried to make conversation with me as I was walking back to the LRT station,” he said.

The stranger inquired Ethan of his origins who then replied that he is a Sarawakian before sharing a bit more about himself.

The stranger suddenly asked Ethan whether he knew a type of massage called ‘Urutan Batik’ and proceeded to ask him for a massage to which he replied that he was not familiar with the practice and declined his request, unable to help as he was not skilled in massages.

“Please, I’m feeling very uncomfortable. My stomach, it’s painful,” the stranger said while pointing to his stomach

Ethan then suggested the man seek medical attention as his stomach region looked serious but the stranger still insisted on the massage to which Ethan asked which part was the most painful and the man then gestured to his private parts.

“He did not take off his pants, but he looked aroused during the conversation,” he added.

Ethan then concluded his TikTok video by reminding everyone to be vigilant of their surroundings and stand their ground by saying no during incidents like these.

His video had garnered over 45,000 views, 3,459 likes and 137 comments at the time of writing. Netizens shared their harrowing experiences of sexual harassment as well.

But a netizen mentioned that many incidents of this nature do occur often in LRT station washrooms.