Young man shares struggles with just a mere RM5k pay

A 39-year-old male, recently shared on social media how difficult it is to maintain his lifestyle on a salary of RM 5000.

His monthly duties, which included paying for his car, his house, his wife’s allowance, his parents’ support, and, last but not least, his children’s tuition, are fully described in the now-deleted article.

The breakdown appears to be as follows:

Salary: RM5,000

Car – Proton Saga: RM550

Housing loan – Flat house: RM700

Wife’s allowance: RM800

For mother: RM800

Netflix: RM33

Electricity bill: RM80

Groceries: RM900

Children’s school fees (5 kids): RM440

Total: RM4,303

Evidently, Amirulz had only RM 697 left over after all of his responsibilities. Furthermore, he avoids frivolous spending on recreational activities like smoking or even owning a water filter.

Most importantly, he never naively accepts insurance or loans.

According to the post’s release, the Malaysian guy received harsh criticism for not being able to accept part-time jobs because he worked in the construction sector.

His honest narrative offers us a distinct viewpoint on monetary hardships and stagnant salaries while also demonstrating our ongoing flaws in our system.

What do you think? Is there a chance for the situation to change in the near future?