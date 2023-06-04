Young man tempted to cheat on girlfriend with her ‘open-minded’ best friend

COMPARISON is the thief of joy and in relationships, it is definitely ill advised to compare your partner to someone else who may seem better than them for frivolous reasons.

A young man had expressed his desire to be with his girlfriend’s best friend as she is a lot more open-minded and has even been flirting with him for months, unbeknownst to his girlfriend.

In an anonymous confession on Facebook page MY (Malaysia), the man said that he had started to fall in love with his girlfriend’s best friend about a year ago.

“My girlfriend’s best friend is a very open minded girl while my girlfriend is a conservative person. I’ve been with my girlfriend for five years and we haven’t slept together yet,” he said.

The 27-year-old man then detailed that one day a year prior, his girlfriend and him went out with her best friend together with their other friends.

“At first, everything was going well until we were at the beach and her best friend started to seduce me and even touched my abs.

“I of course started to feel shy at her advances. I’m only 27 years old and I have only dated my current girlfriend and she is very conservative.

“Her best friend has been coming on to me for months behind her back. I know it is wrong but I want to be with her (the best friend),” the young man concluded in his confession.

Feeling torn between his five year committed relationship and his girlfriend’s best friend, he called on netizens to lend him some sage advice to which many have called him out for his fickle mindedness in deciding what is more important in the situation.

“ If you really love your girlfriend, don’t betray her. Even if the other party is trying to seduce you, you have to keep your distance from her,” a netizen said.

“You have a good girlfriend. You cherish her especially having been with you for so many years and never forget her loyalty towards you just because of another,” a netizen advised.

“If your heart feels differently, break up with your current girlfriend and go ahead with her best friend. Don’t hurt your current girlfriend. Let her go!” a netizen suggested.