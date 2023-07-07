Young man treats security guard to meal after noticing his struggle ordering food with only RM5

ONE small act of kindness can make someone’s day even if it is just buying a meal for them.
Ayoung man recently helped out a security guard who was on a tight budget during dinnertime.
In a TikTok video uploaded by @bang.jad, a security guard was shown selecting his meal at a restaurant with only RM5 in his hand.
The TikTok user noticed that the security guard mentioned to the restaurant staff preparing his food that he will only take rice and gravy.
Seeing how the security guard had to be careful not to spend too much on his meal, he made up his mind to treat the guard to a proper meal in the restaurant.
“I will pay for your meal so please take anything you would like to eat,” he said to the guard.
The guard did not want to take up the offer at first but after some insistence from the TikTok user, he kept his RM5 and let himself be treated to a nice meal of rice with chicken and other sides.
Heartstrings tugged, netizens were touched by the display of generosity and since the security guard is assumed to be a Nepalese by netizens, a lot of them related to helping out in different ways, be it donating some cash to even cooking for them.