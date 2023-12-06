Young mother claims son had encountered paranormal activity after staying in Cameron Highlands resort apartment

USUALLY, when we check into any room, we are generally worried if the room’s hygiene is up to par or if the hotel has provided the stated amenities as advertised but this family did not expect to be dealing with the supernatural.

A young mother claimed to have experienced a supernatural encounter during her stay at a resort apartment with her son and maid, located in Cameron Highlands, Pahang.

The viral TikTok video uploaded by @aifaazlan showed the young woman’s son with a bruise located on his left upper arm.

Aifa explained in the comments section that she, together with her son and maid stayed at that apartment as she wanted a separate room for her maid.

She then asked in her video whether others have had similarly “odd” or “scary” experiences staying at that apartment.

“I was shocked after seeing Umar’s (her son) arm bruised after staying at that hotel.

“My maid also told me that she heard footsteps at 3am. Right up until dawn, she could not get any sleep since she was terrified,” Aifa explained in her seven-second-long video.

Garnering online traction, many netizens came forward with their creepy encounters during their stay or while working at the hotel or resort apartment.

“I used to work and stay at that hotel. I used to work at the spa section and that place had something off about it. I never saw it but I heard strange noises,” a netizen said.

Another netizen added that the hotel did have many strange cases while they were working there and explained that while they were a runner, they would never work alone, especially at the ‘wing’ area (the apartment area).

Another netizen attested that the apartment area of the resort was the worst area to stay in pertaining to its “even worse” paranormal occurrences.

“My wife and I also experienced a similar incident while staying at that hotel for one night. We could not even sleep that night as we heard whispers, sounds of someone running and what not,” a netizen added.

Meanwhile, on the flip side, several netizens testified to not encountering such incidents and stating that their stay was fine.