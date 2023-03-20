Young wife catches husband cheating, captures painful moment in live video

CHEATING in marriages is the most gut-wrenching experience a spouse can endure as promises as the person they have devoted themselves to has now betrayed their trust and pushed aside their wedding vows for a moment’s pleasure.

A young woman has faced the heartbreaking moment of catching her husband being with another woman on her wedding anniversary.

In her TikTok video, she recorded his infidelity through a live video and then re-uploaded the video onto her account.

“There is nothing I can say anymore, many chances I have given him and he remains the same. Our anniversary that we were supposed to celebrate together has been marked with betrayal,” the entrepreneur said in her video caption.

In the video, she was heard speaking to her husband on a phone call, asking him where he was, while he was sitting next to a woman outside a restaurant.

“Where are you?” she asked in a strained voice.

The husband said: “I’m in a meeting now.” She asked where was his meeting held and he did not give her a proper response, stating that his meeting was ‘where ever’ it was held.

“I’ve been trying to call you since yesterday and you did not pick up your phone,” she added.

“If I did not pick up your call, that means that I was busy. Do you understand? If I am not picking up your calls, what is there for you to keep on calling me?” the husband told her.

The scorned woman then asked him what date it was, referring to her wedding anniversary and he did not respond to her question.

“Do you not remember what date it is? It is the 16th today,” she pointed out.

“The 16th?” the husband asked back, confused.

“Don’t you remember?” she asked him repeatedly.

The woman seated next to her husband then snatched his phone away and spoke to the wife briefly.

“Could you please not disturb him? He is busy,” the other woman said before abruptly hanging up on her.

With the video garnering traction of five million views on TikTok alone, it is safe to say that the majority of netizens were upset on her behalf and told her to move on from him.