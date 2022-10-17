Young woman clarifies her anger towards older man in traffic

A young woman took to TikTok to explain her side of story involving a viral video circulated recently of her lashing out at an elderly man in traffic.

World of Buzz reported today that the video clip was circulated last week showing the young woman yelling at an elderly man on the road in Setapak, Kuala Lumpur while her mother restrains her and eventually pulls her to the side of the road to avoid blocking incoming traffic.

Meanwhile, the elderly man, dressed in baju melayu and kain pelikat, was also reprimanded by a few other drivers.

The young woman who goes by @FaaFreaks on TikTok explained her side of things as to why she “went berserk” and yelled at the older man.

Faa said it began when the elderly man started honking from behind her vehicle on a congested road.

“I didn’t think too much about it as I was in my lane and could not move faster even if I wanted to,” said Faa.

The elderly man then proceeded to cut into Faa’s lane.

Then, at a junction up ahead, the man cut into Faa’s lane, which caused Faa to retaliate. She then also cut into his lane and was honking at him while her car was behind his.

This ultimately caused the man to perform an emergency break, causing both Faa and him to get down from their vehicles to confront each other.

She asked him why he pulled his emergency brake, stating the danger of doing so as he started to raise his voice, mocking her then allegedly pushed her and her mother

“Then, a struggle ensued and I got really mad because my mom was hit in the head,” Faa added.

“I got mad at the man in the kain pelikat because he showed his middle finger at my mom. That’s why I became that upset,” she clarified.