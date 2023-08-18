Young woman creates DIY skirt after being denied entry from police station due to attire

IT is not surprising to find another Malaysian being imposed with strict dress codes in government buildings.

A young woman decided that she was not going to waste her time going back to change and improvise after the police turned her away for not following their dress code rules.

Shared on Facebook, the young woman, Jeanne JY, said that the police officer denied her entry after noticing that her skirt was not long enough, being that it was above the knee and must be “halfway down the calf”.

She did not hesitate to comply and created a different kind of outfit to ensure that her trip to the police station was not wasted.

“I got back into my car and took out a hair tie to bundle the car seat cushion and added a coat so that it would not fall apart,” Jeanne recalled in her post.

She got back, wearing her DIY (do-it-yourself) get up and was met with fits of laughter from the surrounding officers.