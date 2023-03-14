Young woman resigned from toxic workplace after confirmation

TOXIC workplaces are unavoidable for most employees, especially those without the working experience to know better. Unfortunately, many of us can relate to being caught up in an unhealthy working environment.

A young woman, Edd, recently revealed on Twitter, her fair share of workplace toxicity through dealing with a demeaning manager at her previous job.

In an anonymous Q&A post on her Instagram story, the web developer was asked to “elaborate” how a toxic workplace environment is like to which, she said that she used to have a manager that would yell at her and make derogatory comments towards her.

“I used to have a manager who’d shout at me & used swear words (like) ‘anjing,babi, bodoh’,” Edd said in her post.

Then came one day when the manager needed a ride due to having a flat tyre; hence Edd was called to help fetch him to their workplace.

“One day, he called me, asking me to pick him up using my car because he got a flat tyre. I was late because I couldn’t find the route to his house. He called me stupid,” she explained.

The manager’s rude attitude prompted her to resign the following day.

World of Buzz approached Edd and said that she was working as a graphic designer in late 2019 and that time, the manager had inquired about her resignation and she said: “I cannot tolerate rudeness and vulgarities.”

The manager did not respond to her reason.

She also mentioned that she resigned on the same day she received her confirmation letter. Edd served a period notice of 24 hours after tendering her resignation.

In the comments section, Edd responded to a netizen who asked how her former manager landed his position and she replied that her boss is a ‘sweet talker’.

“He’s a sweet talker. My boss likes those who can talk,” she clarified.

Edd also said that she used to cry at her desk at her previous job.

“I cried at my desk! At first I thought I was weak, but now that I think about it, no employees should be treated that way!,” she said, replying to another netizen’s comment.