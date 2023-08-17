Young woman reveals physical abuse inflicted by partner

ABUSE in relationships should never be tolerated and said abusers should take accountability. With that said, there is definitely no good reason to hurt one’s partner they claim to love.

There could be many reasons why the victim in the abusive relationship continued to stay but leaving, at most times, is easier said than done until the victim hits a breaking point.

A young woman has gathered her bravery to finally call out her partner who has been allegedly physically abusing her for some time already.

Initially shared on Instagram and then on X (Twitter), the post from the young woman showed a video recording an altercation between her and her partner.

“From choking to slapping to punching to kicking, I have been patient and stayed silent for far too long because of love and care, but I’ve reached my limit,“ the caption in the video said.

In the video, it already starts off with the woman’s partner in an argument with her and moments later, it escalates to the partner threatening to hit her until the young woman dares her partner to do so. The young woman is then slapped across the face and tries to retaliate but is thwarted by the partner.