Young woman struggles to decide between fulfilling dreams and parents’ safety concerns about the US

AS we grow up, we want to experience what the world has to offer especially going abroad to experience another country’s way of life. Still, parents will always have their concerns and want to protect their children for as long as possible.

A young woman has expressed her desire to go on a working holiday program in America for four months after graduation, but unfortunately, her parents are against the notion.

“My parents think that the United States is a dangerous country where Asians are suppressed and bullied and the fact that a lot of them carry guns freely, worries them,” she said in an anonymous confession on Facebook.

On top of that, her parents are afraid that the working holiday program could be a human trafficking scam, akin to the recent headlines of victims being tricked into forced labour in Cambodia and Thailand.

“I have explained the program to them multiple times and even told them that my friends who took part in this program returned safely, but they refused to believe me,” she added.

The anonymous woman also mentioned that she is torn between fulfilling her duties as a dutiful daughter or just living for herself and following her dreams.

However, she fears missing out as she believes that this could be a great opportunity for her as she could only apply while being a university student.

“At the same time, I am afraid that I would miss this opportunity. After all, this is a rare opportunity to work and live in the United States for four months,” she concluded in her post.

Netizens expressed divided sentiments, mostly saying that she should go for the program and live out her dreams while others advised her to think about her parents’ input and stay back with them.

Meanwhile, others have suggested that the young woman consider applying for a working holiday in other countries instead of America.