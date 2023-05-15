YouTuber pleads guilty to intentionally crashing his plane for a sponsorship deal

A NUMBER of content creators, as we have seen throughout the years, will do what it takes to maintain their relevance online and amass multiple views, hence the outrageous content that users come across on their apps every now and then.

YouTuber Trevor Jacob, 29, from Lompoc, California, has recently been in hot water legally after pleading guilty to one count of destruction and concealment with the intent of obstructing a federal investigation, after crashing an aircraft for a video.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, the thrill-seeking YouTuber had filmed himself parachuting midway through a flight from Lompoc City Airport intended for Mammoth Lakes in California for a YouTube video after securing a sponsorship deal to promote a wallet, as stated in a plea agreement.

The flight took place on Nov 24 2021. Before the flight, Jacob had set up cameras in different parts of the aircraft while he took the footage of himself parachuting down with a camera mounted on a selfie stick.

He ejected himself midway through the flight around 35 minutes after takeoff while the plane crashed on a dry brush area in Los Padres National Forest, near Santa Maria and he hiked up to the crash site and retrieved his recording gear from the plane.

On Nov 26 2021, the skydiving and aviation expert reported the plane crash to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), who launched an investigation “on or about the same day” and informed Jacob that he was “responsible for preserving the wreckage” for examination purposes.

He then agreed and cooperated with the NTSB to provide the location of the wreckage alongside the footage of the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also started its investigation into the plane crash three days later.

In a turn of events, Jacob instead lied to investigators, claiming not to know the location of the crash weeks into the investigation. Meanwhile, on Dec 10 2021, Jacob and his friend flew out to the wreckage site and moved the aircraft parts to a trailer at Rancho Sisquoc in Santa Barbara County.

The YouTuber admitted to unloading the wreckage into a hangar in Lompoc City Airport, then “destroying” the parts and finally tossing the tampered wreckage parts into trash bins and other places.

In the plea agreement, Jacob had come clean as well to deceiving federal investigators after handing in an incident report of the plane crash, falsely stating that the plane “experienced a full loss of power” around 35 minutes after takeoff.

He also lied to the FAA aviation safety inspector, claiming that the plane’s engine “had quit” hence being forced to parachute out of the plane.

The aforementioned video was uploaded on Dec 23, 2021, titled, “I Crashed My Airplane” containing the footage of him ejecting from the plane midway through the flight and the plane’s crash, together with the sponsorship material being the company’s wallet promotion.

Jacob is expected to appear in court in the following weeks after having filed his plea agreement and one-count charge in the United States District Court in Los Angeles, California.