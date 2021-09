THE first part of the fifth and final season of the hit Netflix show Money Heist premieres today, and to mark the occasion, Netflix has commissioned four cover versions of the show’s iconic theme Bella Ciao.

The first cover sees renowned Malaysian songstress Yuna performing the track in Italian while accompanied by members of the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra, who are dressed in the trademark red jumpsuits and Dali masks of the show’s protagonists.

The video is shot in a highly stylistic fashion, with both Yuna and the musicians artfully framed in tiles throughout the course of the song.