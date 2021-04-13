Yuna reuploads Instagram photo after receiving misleading comments

After much hoohaa over her Instagram post due to misleading comments from netizens, Yuna had to delete and reupload her photo.

Netizens who commented assumed that she was pregnant. In the photo, Yuna held a flower vase with a ‘bulging’ stomach which led to speculations that she was pregnant.

Netizens quickly congratulated her on the now-deleted post. However, Yuna decided to delete the photo and reupload a new one with a different caption.