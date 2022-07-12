Zahid speaking in Chinese stuns crowd during GE15 campaign trail

A viral video has surfaced online of Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaking in Chinese at a ceramah during his election campaign trail.

The Bagan Datuk MP delivered his multilingual speech during his campaign for the Padang Serai seat at Kulim in Kedah on Dec 5, according to a report by MediaRakyat.

Zahid was canvassing for votes for 15 minutes on stage, highlighting the Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan alliance for the formation of a unity government being vital for Malaysia’s progress.

“I learned from my mistakes. BN and Umno learned from our mistakes. We indeed had a lot of money during the 2018 election. But money is not everything, though everything needs money,“ Zahid told crowd in Bahasa Melayu, before switching to Chinese.

“Wo mei you qian. Hen duo qian? Bu zhi dao, bu yao qian (I don’t have money. A lot of money? I don’t know, I don’t want money).”

“I am Malay. You are Chinese. I am Malaysian. We are all Malaysians, right?” he continued in Chinese.

The crowd was impressed by Zahid’s multilingual prowess and some of them loudly cheered on for his speech when he switched to speaking in Chinese.

His multilingual abilities were due to having a Chinese foster father, reported by Malay Mail.

“I must tell Chinese journalists that I have a Chinese foster father. I sold ice-cream together with him way back when I was in Primary One to Primary Six ... for six years.

“His children are like my own siblings. They are from the Hai Lam clan, and we had lunch and dinner together in their kitchen. Until now, I still maintain my relationship with them,” he said.

Meanhwile, NST reported that the BN chairman was reported to have a Chinese godmother named Cheah Seoh Liang whom he visited for Chinese New Year in 2017.