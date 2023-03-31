Zebra escapes zoo in Seoul, spends hours galloping through busy streets

A ZEBRA was spotted in Seoul, wandering on the streets of Gwangjin district as he escaped from the Seoul Children’s Grand Park Zoo.

The three-year-old zebra, Sero, was trotting along Seoul for 3 hours and 30 minutes, sending authorities and zoo personnel on a wild goose chase just pursuing it to capture and return him to the zoo.

Many videos and images have surfaced on social media of the young zebra scuttling around Gwangjin district in Seoul walking down narrow alleyways, residential areas and passing zebra crossings, much to the bewilderment of the locals.

According to Yonhap News, Sero broke the wooden installation built around and fled from the zoo before 3pm.

Sero then collided with a vehicle shortly after his escape from the zoo, after trotting out of an alleyway in Gwangjin district.

“A zebra suddenly ran from the alley on the right and we collided into each other as I had no time to dodge it,” the driver of the vehicle said.

Sero was born in the Seoul Children’s Grand Park Zoo in 2021 and was reported to have a rebellious streak after the death of his parents earlier this year.

It started with the defiant zebra not wanting to eat his favourite snacks, apples and carrots, and escalated to picking a fight at the kangaroo enclosure next to him.

The young zebra was eventually surrounded by the police, fire brigade and zookeepers at an alley in Guui-dong, Gwangjin district, equipped with a safety fence to ensure he does not escape.

It was reported that Sero was finally sedated with seven shots of muscle relaxant, instead of animal tranquilizers at the behest of the zoo, before being loaded and sent off to the Seoul Children’s Grand Park Zoo at around 6.00pm on the same day.