Zero empathy! Barista slammed for arrogant remark against customers (Updated)

IT is better to keep your thoughts to yourself especially when commenting on social media even when guaranteed a cloak of anonymity as a simple comment can not only ruin perception of you as a person but ruin certain key aspects of your life, like your job.

A barista was recently under fire on Twitter, now deleted at the time of writing, for their arrogant remark about customers after replying to someone else’s post.

A netizen relayed their frustration about how a certain coffeehouse chain’s tactics in promoting add-on toppings to customers became more “cunning”.

The post mentioned a couple of examples where the coffehouse cashiers would use sentences such as “single or double cheese?” and “would you mind a stronger coffee?” to “trick” customers in getting the add-ons.

The aforementioned barista replied to the post, saying: “As a barista myself, I know how to choose some ‘stupid’ customers and push add-ons.”