Zero empathy! Barista slammed for arrogant remark against customers (Updated)

IT is better to keep your thoughts to yourself especially when commenting on social media even when guaranteed a cloak of anonymity as a simple comment can not only ruin perception of you as a person but ruin certain key aspects of your life, like your job.
A barista was recently under fire on Twitter, now deleted at the time of writing, for their arrogant remark about customers after replying to someone else’s post.
A netizen relayed their frustration about how a certain coffeehouse chain’s tactics in promoting add-on toppings to customers became more “cunning”.
The post mentioned a couple of examples where the coffehouse cashiers would use sentences such as “single or double cheese?” and “would you mind a stronger coffee?” to “trick” customers in getting the add-ons.
The aforementioned barista replied to the post, saying: “As a barista myself, I know how to choose some ‘stupid’ customers and push add-ons.”
The comment incited annoyance and of course, netizens were angry at the barista’s words.
Another netizen tagged the coffeehouse in a post, demanding an explanation for the barista’s behaviour
’Is this a part of your company values? By becoming non-empathetic towards customers?” the netizen said.
While the popular coffeehouse chain has yet to respond regarding the barista’s tweet, the barista himself had updated in another post that he was fired with “immediate” effect.
“Guess what? You guys win. I’m done. They fired me immediately,” he lamented in his post.