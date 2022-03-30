Zero shadow week in Malaysia

A phenomenon that happens twice a year at varying locations and dates, zero shadow day is a day where no shadows will be cast on objects at noon when the Sun is directly above an observer on Earth.

Zero shadow day is best observed when looking at objects that stand up straight such as flagpoles, bollards, and telephone poles.

Malaysians have been experiencing the phenomenon since last Wednesday (March 23) starting from Serian and Betong in Sarawak as well as Kukup in Johor. Until April 7, various states can experience zero shadow day during noontime according to di.

On Sunday (March 27), Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Shah Alam and other cities experienced the phenomenon starting from 12.34pm. On Monday (March 28), people could experience the event from 1.14pm onwards in locations like Maran, Kuala Kubu Baru, Bentong, Mentakab, Rawang and Kuala Selangor.

Places like Ipoh, Cameron Highlands, Kuala Kangsar and Batu Gajah will experience it on April 1 while people in George Town, Bukit Mertajam and Butterworth will witness it from 12.21pm onwards.

Kudat and Jambongan will be the last two locations to experience it on April 7. After April 7, the sun will slowly move towards to the north to countries like Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia.

If you want to search for the time you can experience the phenomenon in your local area, go to https://www.suncalc.org/, put down your location, and slide the time on the top until the red circle is inside the orange circle.

If you missed it this time, you can catch the phenomenon the next time it happens on Sept 14 this year.