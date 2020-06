When the pandemic broke out, there were reports about two giant pandas in China finally mating after 10 years to the joy of animal conservationists everywhere.

It seems like animals just seem to have the urge to mate more when the world comes to a screeching halt.

Over here in Malaysia, Zoo Negara said Manja Kani, the resident lion looks skinny because he is too busy mating in the enclosure.

According to SAYS, Zoo Negara’s deputy president Rosly @ Rahmat Ahmat Lana told Astro Awani that the mating season also directly affected the animal’s diet.

"Manja Kani and Manja Ela are in the process of mating lately and it has caused Manja Kani to skip meals,” said Rosly.

He assured that this is a common problem among lions but it’s just more prominent in Manja Kani’s case because the female lion refused to mate and he keeps on trying his luck.

During the press conference last Saturday on 13 June, Rosly assured that the lion is healthy and has produced several offsprings with his companion Manja Ela in the past.

Previously, the zoo’s management said the lion’s skinny physique was due to a diet switch from beef to chicken. The switch had to be made due to a lack of meat supply during movement control order (MCO).

“During the MCO, we had a difficult time trying to obtain meat supply. It's not that we could not afford it, it's just that there were no suppliers who were able to bring in meat for us," he said.