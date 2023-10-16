Golden Comeback

INTRODUCING the much-anticipated comeback of Golden Child. After a prolonged period of anticipation, the K-pop sensation Golden Child is set to make a triumphant return to the music scene.

On the stroke of midnight KST, Oct 12, the group pleasantly surprised their dedicated fanbase with an intriguing teaser announcement heralding the imminent arrival of fresh content.

A striking element in this teaser was the prominent presence of none other than the group’s leader, Daeyeol. His reappearance in the teaser photo, just a fortnight after being discharged from military service, added an extra layer of excitement for fans worldwide.

It is important to note that another member, Y, who embarked on military service back in March, is still dutifully serving their nation. This forthcoming return by Golden Child will mark a significant milestone in its career, as it has been over a year since its last Korean comeback.

Their previous comeback was in August 2022, when they treated fans to the memorable Aura mini album, featuring the chart-topping title track Replay.

Golden Child’s consistent ability to captivate audiences with their music and performances has set the stage for what promises to be a thrilling and highly anticipated return.