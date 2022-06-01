Good food, great views

Set in nature, these establishments also offer flavourful dishes for visitors to enjoy

FOODIES often pick a restaurant for the taste of the food but nowadays, beautiful scenery is becoming a contributing factor in selecting a restaurant. The stunning views of the sunset, breathtaking ocean or green hill can help add to our dining experience and create a lasting memory in the minds, especially for birthdays, weddings, or a romantic dinner. While there are not many restaurants that combine excellent local or Western cuisines with a gorgeous view, there is a few exceptions. Some restaurants are built in an environment which allows us to get immersed in nature. Here is a guide to the best restaurant in Malaysia with a view, in no particular order:

1. Sepinggan Semangkuk Opened in Feb 2021, Sepinggan Semangkuk is the brainchild of Muhammad Iqbal Awang Damit, who also owns the Bangkita Ceramic Studio. The leading Malaysian ceramic artist iopened the art and craft concept cafe and restaurant at Teluk Panglima Garang, Selangor. The beautiful view of the natural surroundings of Kampung Sijangkang gives diners a calm, serene feeling while they enjoy the scrumptious food. “Our cafe has Kampung vibes, surrounded by palm trees, coconut trees, the river and mangroves,” said Muhammad Iqbal. “I grew up in a kampung and also my heart is filled with a love for kampung (vibes). Since I was young, I wanted to give back something to the place I grew up in, and introduce art and craft in my kampung to let the people appreciate [it].” The restaurant serves mouth-watering Asian and Western cuisine along with fusion food, combining local and Western elements such as Italian pasta with spicy sambal, and also serves Mexican cuisines such as Quesadilla, burritos, and others. “Inside the cafe, visitors can enjoy our building [which is] filled with art [including] paintings on the wall, macrame, tableware decorations, flowers and plants. We are also selling the tableware in our cafe,” said the ceramic artist. Although the cafe appears to have a hexagon shape from the front, Muhammad Iqbal said it’s actually heart-shaped when viewed from above. The restaurant’s facade also appears to have been deliberately left bare with concrete cement pillars, rough patches of raw concrete on the ceilings, and red bricks. 2. Jeff’s Cellar Set within a 260 million-year-old limestone cave and surrounded by a landscape of mountains and rainforest, Jeff’s Cellar is an enchanting venue. Stalactites, stalagmites and rippling water make the ambiance truly unique. The fine-dining restaurant was named after Jeffrey Cheah, the chairman of Sunway Group of Companies. Initially, it was his private wine cellar at The Banjaran Hotspring Retreat but later, they started to welcome guests. The location itself is clearly different from the rest, and the region is blessed with a natural hot spring, natural jungle, mountain, and majestic caves. When they built the restaurant, their principle was to protect and preserve the environment. A perfect spot for a romantic dinner on Valentine’s Day, the restaurant serves an elegant menu with an array of wine perfect for a warm and cozy dinners with loved ones. Chef Lee Choon Boon’s distinctive dishes highlight the finest produce in the country, including local and seasonal ingredients grown on-site. Most of the ingredients are sourced from the Sunway Organic Gardens, a 20-acre farm with pure water coming from the mountains in the jungle. It’s grown responsibly by a team of farmers and is free from chemicals. The harvested fruits, vegetables, and herbs from the garden are incorporated into the regularly rotating menus at the resort’s restaurant. Jeff’s Cellar was also named as one of the five most magnificent bars in the world by CNN Greece. Recently, Chef Boon unveiled “Tanah”, a menu with the finest Malaysian produce from the land and sea, which includes Tanjung Malim Amur caviar, Bario salt from Sarawak, quail from Perak, figs from the jungle, and others.

3. BBQ Lamb KL Kemensah Imagine eating a delicious meal while soaking your feet on a river? Well, imagine no more. In Kampung Kemensah, diners will get a one-of-a-kind experience at BBQ Lamb KL Kemensah. It truly is a sight to behold, and an unforgettable outdoor dining experience. Visitors wear a hat to protect themselves from the sun shining above, while the cool water river runs through their feet. Visitors can enjoy tasting a sizzling feast of Western cuisines, juicy and tender barbeque lamb, chicken, duck, and lobster smoked, barbeque or grilled to the perfection tantalizing the tastebuds. “Our signature dishes are the mix meat sets,” revealed founder Zainuddin Yatim, who came up with the unique idea of setting up a restaurant on the river after being inspired by his camping experiences during his teenage years when he used to put up a table and eat his food over the running river. When their feet are in the water, visitors also get to look at the fishes in the river, which sometimes play around their legs.

4. The Hornbill Restaurant and Cafe This restaurant with a wildlife bird atmosphere is a unique concept restaurant right in the heart of Kuala Lumpur city. Located amidst lush tropical rainforests within the Hornbill Park section of the KL Bird Park, the restaurant has the traditional architecture of a Malay kampung house, and it has a warm feel. There are three-tiered dining areas with upper, middle, and lower decks. At treetop level, you might get a surprise visit from the beautiful and colourful bird park residents, who will often just fly over or sit nearby, giving diners a chance to take a closer look while savouring aromatic local cuisines. Lucky visitors may get a chance to see magnificent birds such as the Rhinocerous Hornbill. Nasi Lemak, Mee Mamak and grilled chicken chop are the restaurant’s specialities.