$!Good for heart and soul

Non-alcoholic beer is a malt beverage with very low alcoholic content. Although the name might lead one to believe that a non-alcoholic beverage contains no measurable alcohol, this is not true. Technically speaking, there is no such thing as non-alcoholic beer, because beer contains alcohol by definition.

However, if one of your new years’ resolutions is to drink less, that doesn’t mean you have to stop drinking beer altogether.

It also doesn’t mean that you have to opt for just water or sugary soft drinks.

That’s where non-alcoholic beer comes in. It is a great alternative to regular beer as it lacks the harmful effects of alcohol, so here are some of the reasons to try out non-alcoholic beer.

1. The taste

If the thought of drinking a can of beer is gag-inducing, you’re not alone. Many people who dislike the strong bitter taste can try alcohol-free beers which are as flavourful and aromatic as their alcoholic counterparts. From dark and roasty flavours to fruity and refreshing tarty flavours, there’s something for everyone, even those who don’t normally drink beer.

2. Help in cutting down drinking

Whether you’ve been thinking of cutting down on drinking or giving it up completely, non-alcoholic beer can help. One of the reasons why non-alcoholic beer is an effective replacement for alcoholic drinks is because your body associates the flavour and smell with full-strength beer.

This leads to dopamine production, which is the same chemical that makes you feel good when you drink alcohol.

Research has also found that drinking non-alcoholic beer gives you the same feelings of reward as full-strength beer. This means that you can get some of the positive emotional effects of alcohol without all the negative consequences.