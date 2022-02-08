$!Good for heart and soul

Non-alcoholic beer is a malt beverage with very low alcoholic content. Although the name might lead one to believe that a non-alcoholic beverage contains no measurable alcohol, this is not true. Technically speaking, there is no such thing as non-alcoholic beer, because beer contains alcohol by definition.
However, if one of your new years’ resolutions is to drink less, that doesn’t mean you have to stop drinking beer altogether.
It also doesn’t mean that you have to opt for just water or sugary soft drinks.
That’s where non-alcoholic beer comes in. It is a great alternative to regular beer as it lacks the harmful effects of alcohol, so here are some of the reasons to try out non-alcoholic beer.
1. The taste
If the thought of drinking a can of beer is gag-inducing, you’re not alone. Many people who dislike the strong bitter taste can try alcohol-free beers which are as flavourful and aromatic as their alcoholic counterparts. From dark and roasty flavours to fruity and refreshing tarty flavours, there’s something for everyone, even those who don’t normally drink beer.
2. Help in cutting down drinking
Whether you’ve been thinking of cutting down on drinking or giving it up completely, non-alcoholic beer can help. One of the reasons why non-alcoholic beer is an effective replacement for alcoholic drinks is because your body associates the flavour and smell with full-strength beer.
This leads to dopamine production, which is the same chemical that makes you feel good when you drink alcohol.
Research has also found that drinking non-alcoholic beer gives you the same feelings of reward as full-strength beer. This means that you can get some of the positive emotional effects of alcohol without all the negative consequences.
3. Good for the heart
Non-alcoholic beer has several health benefits. making it one of the healthiest drinks available behind the bar. For instance, researchers have shown that the polyphenols derived from hops in non-alcoholic beer can benefit your cardiovascular health. In addition, non-alcoholic beer offers small amounts of several vitamins and minerals, including phosphorus, magnesium, and vitamin Bs.
4. A good night’s sleep
Some researchers have found that hops, which is a key ingredient in some non-alcoholic beer, improves sleep disorders. Specifically, the compounds xanthohumol and myrcenol in hops also have a sedative effect and can improve sleep. This is because hops decreases neural activity and allows the brain to relax.
Besides that, drinking alcohol too close to bedtime can disrupt your sleep-cycle in several ways. According to the National Sleep Foundation (NSF), people get lower-quality sleep following alcohol because it suprresses REM sleep, which is often considered the most restorative type of sleep.
5. Anxiety-away!
Just as the hops in beer help promote better sleep, researchers have found that consuming alcohol-free beer reduces feelings of anxiety and stress. In an experimental study, participants showed a decrease in urinary levels of 5-HIAA during the period of drinking zero-alcohol beer for two weeks, indicating a reduction in anxiety as those with anxiety disorders show high levels of this compound.
Besides that, in an experimental study with work-stressed nurses, drinking alcohol-free beer in the evening during a two-week period improved their sleep quality. In particular, researchers found that the nurses fell asleep faster and were less restless during the night. In another study that looked into sleep patterns of university students during a stressful exam period, researchers found that drinking non-alcoholic beer helped them fall asleep faster too.
So if you still want to enjoy a cold beer with friends but want to avoid a hangover, try some non-alcoholic beer instead!
Do note that since non-alcoholic beer provides some of the sensory cues of full-strength beer, it’s possible to lead you back onto the stronger stuff. If you have an addiction to alcohol, it’s best to speak with a healthcare professional before you use non-alcoholic beer to cut down your drinking.