$!Good for the skin

In Ayurvedic treaments, skin is not treated with chemically-laden creams or lotions. Instead, a holistic approach, which starts by adopting a healthy lifestyle, is recommended. This means doing a complete overhaul and adopting much healthier eating and sleeping habits.

For good skin care, fresh ingredients from nature such as herbs, spices, oils, plants, fruits, and vegetables or a combination of herbs are used to maintain good skin and to treat any skin diseases.

Ayur Centre Sdn Bhd’s Chief Ayurveda Physician Vaidya C.D Siby, who has obtained a degree in Ayurveda Medicine and Surgery from Madras University and has over 30 years of practice and experience in the field, shared with us some valuable tips and secret recipes to maintain good skin and to treat skin problems.

Tips for a healthy lifestyle

According to Siby, the first thing to do is to hydrate the skin.

“Most importantly, drink a lot of water (a minimum of one to two litres),” said Siby. However, this does not include sugary or aerated drinks, alkaline, non-alkaline water or cold water. Instead, he recommends plain, room temperature water.

“Add cumin seed or coriander seed and boil the water (drink when it’s warm). For a lire of water, add one tablespoon or 15gm of cumin or coriander seed powder. Cumin seed is good for digestion, constipation, for a good skin, improves metabolism burns fat while coriander seed is also good for digestion, urinary tract infection and kidney diseases.”

Next, we should consideder environmental factors. Siby explained: “There are toxins in the environment, such as nicotine in cigarette smoke or smoke emanating from an automobile which uses diesel or petrol as well as gas from chemicals, and these toxins would have a direct effect on the skin, and thus, this has to be minimised.”

He added: “Besides this, the cosmetic products which we use on our hair and body, including creams and deodorants have to be really mild and we should never use products which are really strong on the skin. The material of the clothes we use on our body has to be softer and gentle to the skin.”

We should also rethink the types of food that we consume.

Siby suggested avoiding eating food that contains too much oil, spices, sugar, refined grain, chocolate, dairy products, alcohol, or re-heated food that has been kept in the fridge for days and to reduce or eliminate food containing preservatives and which are grown using a lot of pesticides or additives.

We should also consider getting a good night’s sleep. A minimum of eight hours is essential, as well as going to bed as early as possible. According to Siby, sleeping at about 10pm to 10.30pm and waking up about 5am to 6am is good for the body.

“When you start sleeping early and waking up early, you would feel a lot of differences in your body.”

However, he clarified a misconception that one needs to sleep for eight hours, regardless of the time period. “Sleeping at 1am or 2am and waking up eight hours later does not help the body,” he said.

He also recommended getting regular exercise and keeping a calm and relaxed mind.

“Stress plays a role in taking care of our skin. It’s important to have a relaxed mind. If a person is under stress, their face and skin will not look healthy or glowing,” explained Siby, adding that emotional stress also can lead to unhealthy skin.