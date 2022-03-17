$!Good for the skin

In Ayurvedic treaments, skin is not treated with chemically-laden creams or lotions. Instead, a holistic approach, which starts by adopting a healthy lifestyle, is recommended. This means doing a complete overhaul and adopting much healthier eating and sleeping habits.
For good skin care, fresh ingredients from nature such as herbs, spices, oils, plants, fruits, and vegetables or a combination of herbs are used to maintain good skin and to treat any skin diseases.
Ayur Centre Sdn Bhd’s Chief Ayurveda Physician Vaidya C.D Siby, who has obtained a degree in Ayurveda Medicine and Surgery from Madras University and has over 30 years of practice and experience in the field, shared with us some valuable tips and secret recipes to maintain good skin and to treat skin problems.
Tips for a healthy lifestyle
According to Siby, the first thing to do is to hydrate the skin.
“Most importantly, drink a lot of water (a minimum of one to two litres),” said Siby. However, this does not include sugary or aerated drinks, alkaline, non-alkaline water or cold water. Instead, he recommends plain, room temperature water.
“Add cumin seed or coriander seed and boil the water (drink when it’s warm). For a lire of water, add one tablespoon or 15gm of cumin or coriander seed powder. Cumin seed is good for digestion, constipation, for a good skin, improves metabolism burns fat while coriander seed is also good for digestion, urinary tract infection and kidney diseases.”
Next, we should consideder environmental factors. Siby explained: “There are toxins in the environment, such as nicotine in cigarette smoke or smoke emanating from an automobile which uses diesel or petrol as well as gas from chemicals, and these toxins would have a direct effect on the skin, and thus, this has to be minimised.”
He added: “Besides this, the cosmetic products which we use on our hair and body, including creams and deodorants have to be really mild and we should never use products which are really strong on the skin. The material of the clothes we use on our body has to be softer and gentle to the skin.”
We should also rethink the types of food that we consume.
Siby suggested avoiding eating food that contains too much oil, spices, sugar, refined grain, chocolate, dairy products, alcohol, or re-heated food that has been kept in the fridge for days and to reduce or eliminate food containing preservatives and which are grown using a lot of pesticides or additives.
We should also consider getting a good night’s sleep. A minimum of eight hours is essential, as well as going to bed as early as possible. According to Siby, sleeping at about 10pm to 10.30pm and waking up about 5am to 6am is good for the body.
“When you start sleeping early and waking up early, you would feel a lot of differences in your body.”
However, he clarified a misconception that one needs to sleep for eight hours, regardless of the time period. “Sleeping at 1am or 2am and waking up eight hours later does not help the body,” he said.
He also recommended getting regular exercise and keeping a calm and relaxed mind.
“Stress plays a role in taking care of our skin. It’s important to have a relaxed mind. If a person is under stress, their face and skin will not look healthy or glowing,” explained Siby, adding that emotional stress also can lead to unhealthy skin.
Skin diseases
The most common skin diseases are acne, eczema, and psoriasis. To treat these conditions, Ayurvedic treatments consist of several stages including oil therapy treatment for the whole body, detoxification, and then applying herbal formulations.
Siby explained that some people with severe acne conditions suffer from constipation and as such, it’s important to clear the bowel first.
“Our Ayurveda treatment programme starts with detoxification to make sure bowel movements are regular, only then is (a customised or personalised) herbal formulation be applied on the face or skin.”
The detoxification treatments include purging treatment to clear the bowel, followed by topical measures and introducing herbal medicine or concoctions to cleanse the body at the same time.
Siby suggested avoiding yogurt, butter, cheese and milk, eating too many nuts such as peanuts and cashew, as well as sugary food, ice cream, chocolate, biscuits.
He uses secret recipes which have been passed down over the centuries to create a natural cleanser, a mask and a toner – all made with simple ingredients found in a kitchen pantry.
Natural skincare
Siby gave brief instructions on how to make these products, which anyone can do on their own.
Cleanser – use a natural cleanser comprising turmeric and green gram mixed together with water to create a paste and wash the face, and this will cleanse and remove unwanted oily secretion on the skin.
Mask – Mix one teaspoon of red or white sandalwood powder, two teaspoons of fenugreek, and one teaspoon of coriander face powder together with a liquid. You can use rose water for those who have oily skin, yogurt for dry skin, or milk for normal skin, (depending on the skin condition) and apply on the face.
Toner – Crush a banana, add honey and apply it to the face in order to remove blackhead, pigmentation.
“The fruit and honey toner improve the luster of the skin and it really makes the skin radiant. For those who are allergic to banana or honey, we will use different types of rice which are cooked with milk and applied on the face,” he said.
Though these recipes may not produce the same results for everyone, Siby recommends a custom-made formulation based on the need and suitability of the skin.
In recent years, using natural ingredients in skincare has become a trend, with many products promoting nature-based ingredients for better skin. However, Ayurveda, which was discovered 5,000 years ago, has long used simple and natural ingredients that are easily available.
Besides, no harmful chemicals or any complicated methods are required to make these easy, do-it-yourself Ayurvedic home remedies.
As more people prefer to use ingredients from nature and embrace a lifestyle which is beneficial for their physical and mental health, perhaps this may be the true answer to achieving healthy skin.