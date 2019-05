THERE’S an aristocratic stigma attached with the idea of collecting timepieces. Beauty is rare, and rare means expensive. Hence, collecting beautiful timepieces, was a hobby taken up by the affluent only. Time Zone is changing that.

Through the Habib Group, Time Zone has reviewed watch brands over some time. The industry is still traditional and it’s rare to find new brands with watchmaking credibility and style at the same time. Eventually after a couple of years, a handful of watch brands were identified for their outstanding attention to creativity and quality; whilst managing to keep competitive price points.

Time Zone looks for brands with long-term vision and lasting value. Creativity is important, but the emphasis on quality is essential for watch brands. Compared to fashion for example, watches are often looked at as investment pieces.

“Having pursued a formal education in design myself, I knew what it meant to fall in love with creating products and sharing it with the world. We were more inclined to work with brands whose founders are still directing their growth. The objectives are purer; of course, profit is important, but growth also means spreading the culture and developing the brand value,” said Mirzan Meer, Director of Time Zone.

Time Zone looks first for the people behind the brands and gets to know them well before discussing any opportunities. It’s important to have the ambition for the Malaysian market.

Time Zone also looks at the history of the business and how they derived their know-how or savoir faire for watchmaking. Brands with a longer history in watchmaking - or have people with that experience - are more desirable to work with.

1. WilliamL. 1985

WilliamL. 1985 was chosen for its emphasis on Neo- Classical French design. Its founder Guillaume Laidet had years of watchmaking experience at luxury watch houses but wanted to make great designs accessible to more people.

2. Techné Instruments

The brand was founded in Sweden by an industrial designer named Francis Jacquerye. It came about after a life-changing mountain expedition. It inspired him to pursue his passion for watches. He named the first collection after his grandfather who was a celebrated fighter pilot.

3. Greyhours

Greyhours is known for its minimalist industrial design and clean geometries! It uses the finest materials that are typical in high-end watchmaking. Founder Emrah Yuceer founded Greyhours with the simple goal of offering high-end watches at reasonable prices.

4. Corniche

Corniche is a Swedish brand founded in 2013 by Niklas Roja and Felix Winqvist who were university friends studying industrial design. This brand was inspired by a summer vacation in the French riviera, and everything about it exudes elegance and style. It’s symbolised by the pine trees engraved on the back.

5. Bravur

Bravur was founded in 2011 by Magnus Appelryd and Johan Sahlin. This brand is based in Stockholm, Sweden. Their attention to detail is among the best in the world. It is inspired by Swiss watchmaking excellence and Scandinavian aesthetic.

6. Marathon Watch

Founded in 1904, Marathon Watch Co. is a true gem and initially produced watches for government and military orders. They have only recently begun to explore the retail front and Time Zone is proud to be among its first ever partners. This brand is the definition of durability and function.