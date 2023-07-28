Goodbye Good Vibes 2023

ALIFE, the coalition representing Malaysia’s live performance industry, has come forward to address the recent cancellation of the Good Vibes Festival (GVF) and express its unwavering support for Future Sound Asia (FSA), the festival’s organisers. The incident, involving The 1975’s unexpected actions, has raised concerns about artist and audience confidence, the industry’s reputation, and its financial value. However, ALIFE emphasises that this occurrence should be seen as an anomaly rather than a reflection of the festival or the industry as a whole.

Having organised thousands of successful live events over the past decade, ALIFE stands by FSA’s swift and responsible decision to halt the show when the situation with The 1975 arose. The coalition acknowledges that both PUSPAL (Central Committee for the Application for Filming and Performance by Foreign Artists) and FSA meticulously screen artists before granting them permission to perform, ensuring the safety and quality of performances in Malaysia.

Despite the setback, ALIFE remains optimistic about the industry’s recovery and growth. The coalition emphasises collaboration with the government, festival organisers, and all stakeholders to learn from this incident and make necessary improvements. ALIFE believes that this challenge presents an opportunity for growth and development rather than a reason for stricter regulations.

In response to the incident, constructive dialogue has taken place between ALIFE, FSA, and the government, leading to a consensus to move forward positively and support the live performance industry. The commitment from YB Fahmi Fadzil, Minister of Communications and Digital of Malaysia, to enhance cooperation between the government and event organisers further solidifies the industry’s position.

Ben Law, Founder of FSA, expresses his dedication to adhering to local performance guidelines and learning from the isolated incident. Together with PUSPAL, they aim to devise a framework tailored to multi-day and multi-act music festivals.

The collective determination of ALIFE, FSA, and the entire Malaysian live performance industry is to nurture a vibrant and flourishing arts atmosphere in the country. With ongoing support from government authorities and stakeholders, they are confident in the industry’s resilience and its potential for a stronger, more sustainable live music scene.

Though the cancellation of GVF is unfortunate, the industry must now focus on unity, collaboration, and continuous support to ensure the future success of live events in Malaysia. Let us all come together and embrace the arts, celebrating the unique experiences that only live performances can bring.