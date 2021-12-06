Goodbye, Mr Bond

IN Casino Royale (2006), the series with Daniel Craig as James Bond started with him getting a license to kill as a Secret Service agent. Following the death of Vesper Lynd (Eva Green), Bond hunts for those who blackmailed his lover in Quantum of Solace (2008).

Skyfall (2012) centres the story on Bond’s investigation of an attack on MI6 that leads to a wider plot, and now, the 25th film in the series, No Time To Die, continues the love story of Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) and Bond from Spectre (2015).

Since 59 years ago, James Bond has been saving the world again and again on screen, but the stakes have never been higher than they are in Cary Joji Fukunaga’s long-awaited – and even longer-delayed – No Time to Die.

While several Bonds have come and gone before on the same deathless merry-go-round, none of them has ever really needed to say goodbye.

Previous James Bond films have played out as separate adventures, linked by both good and bad characters, but Craig’s series finally unfolded as a unified whole.

In No Time To Die, Bond has quit as a double-0 agent and was enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace was short-lived when his old friend, Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist (David Dencik as Valdo Obruchev) turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain (Rami Malek as Lyutsifer Safin) armed with dangerous new nanotechnology.

Although the story is somewhat formulaic with the villain having somewhat underwhelming motives and every bullet seemingly missing Bond in every shot, the film is emotionally charged and well-paced.