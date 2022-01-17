Google celebrates Betty White with Easter egg

IN HONOUR of the late Betty White’s 100th birthday on Monday, Google showered its search page with rose petals, as a nod to Rose, White’s beloved character from The Golden Girls.

Google search results for her name on that day unlocked a special animated Easter egg where rose petals fluttered down over the Search results page.

The rose petals were accompanied by a message that said: “Thank you for being a friend”, the title of The Golden Girls theme song.

The Google Search Easter egg went live on Jan 17, at 8am Malaysian time.

White, who died on Dec 31, 2021, had a career in TV and film that spanned more than 60 years. In addition to her turn on The Golden Girls from 1985-92, she had more than 120 acting credits to her name.