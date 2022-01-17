Google celebrates Betty White with Easter egg

IN HONOUR of the late Betty White’s 100th birthday on Monday, Google showered its search page with rose petals, as a nod to Rose, White’s beloved character from The Golden Girls.
Google search results for her name on that day unlocked a special animated Easter egg where rose petals fluttered down over the Search results page.
The rose petals were accompanied by a message that said: “Thank you for being a friend”, the title of The Golden Girls theme song.
The Google Search Easter egg went live on Jan 17, at 8am Malaysian time.
White, who died on Dec 31, 2021, had a career in TV and film that spanned more than 60 years. In addition to her turn on The Golden Girls from 1985-92, she had more than 120 acting credits to her name.
The Television Hall of Fame inductee’s roles included Sue-Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show in the ’70s and Elka Ostrovsky on Hot in Cleveland from 2010-15.
White also hosted Saturday Night Live in 2010 at the age of 88, and appeared in film comedies such as The Proposal, You Again and Bringing Down the House.
Ryan Reynolds, who co-starred with White on The Proposal, said that the late actress was great at defying expectations, and added “she managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough”.
Sandra Bullock, also a co-star on the same film, previously called White a “loving, decent, optimistic, inclusive and hilarious human being”.
Another legendary comedic actor, Steve Martin shared a personal story about White, where she came to see his “obscure opening act” for singer Linda Ronstadt back in 1974, because White had heard he was funny.
The TV legend won five Primetime Emmy Awards over the span of her acting career.
“I just love to work and the word ‘no’ did not exist,” White told Variety in a 2020 interview.