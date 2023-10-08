Gorgeous fashion illustrations

Artist Li Hua pays an ode to multi-ethnic women

ARTIST Li Hua, real name Lihua Wong, embraces the uniqueness of radiant traditional clothes from a diverse culture in Malaysia and captures the beauty of women while highlighting curvy silhouettes on the canvas. Li Hua combines her unconventional strokes from Chinese calligraphy with a perfect pick of colours to create stunning fashion illustrations inspired by fashion shows in Paris, Italy, and other European countries. However, in 2020, she turned her focus back to Malaysia and started her journey of re-discovering the various traditional outfits like kebaya, baju kurung, cheongsam, and saree, as well as Nyonya and Kadazan attire, highlighting the immense details like bright motives, patterns, and textures with a myriad of colours. Lihua captures fleeting moments, motions, or movements of models walking stylishly on the glitzy and glamorous runway wearing haute couture fashion lines by top fashion designers.

The illustrations depict transient emotions, facial expressions, body language, and even the movements of the fabric. In other paintings, the model strikes a pose for a magazine cover. Though Li Hua has always been fascinated by the silhouette of women, it was her love for fashion that triggered this particular creativity in her artistic mind. Recently, Li Hua held an art exhibition titled Busana Malaysia at The Starhill in Bukit Bintang from July 4 to 31. Taking a closer look at all her pieces, Li Hua’s abundance of talent and creativity is evident. She created fascinating pieces with details like the embellished traditional headgear. Her effortless drawings not only highlight the beautiful shape of Malaysian women, especially in kebaya and cheongsam, but also accentuate the intricacies of each traditional outfit. We visited the exhibition and caught up with Li Hua, who confessed that she is “not good with words as she is more of a ‘visual’ person”. Here, she shares her passion with theSun.

Q: What attracted you to fashion illustrations? LH: It can take many forms, like the ability to convey elegance and personality. Q: What kind of medium do you experiment with or use to create your art? LH: Mostly watercolour; I also use mixed media sometimes. Currently, acrylic is my new interest. Q: You have made fashion illustrations for haute couture fashion in European countries like France and Italy. How similar or different was it when it came to creating fashion illustrations for traditional attire? LH: The process of creating fashion illustrations for traditional attire in different countries can vary based on cultural elements, design aesthetics, and historical influences. For me, it’s like informative art, showing contemporary trends, culture, and the person’s character. It may require research and an understanding of each culture’s unique fashion heritage.

Q: What and where did you get inspiration for the illustration, and what were the challenges when creating the pieces in Busana Malaysia? I draw inspiration from attending fashion shows, influence from friends and surroundings, and art references from the internet. The challenges are about accuracy in representing traditional elements while infusing a contemporary touch. Q: How many pieces have you created since 2020 for this collection, and which is your favourite and why? I have created about 50 pieces, and so far, my favourite is the Edgy Nyonya Colourful. It’s a beautiful example of cultural harmony and coexistence, showcasing the cultural diversity in Malaysia and how cultures from different backgrounds blend together, enriching and shaping the society we live in. Q: What is your view about the rich and various local traditional clothes in Malaysia, and why do you think Malaysians should highlight or promote this in foreign countries? Our traditional clothes hold rich cultural significance. Promoting them abroad fosters appreciation, understanding, and cross-cultural connections, showing Malaysia’s unique identity and creativity to others