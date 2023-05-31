GOT fan selfies gave Pedro Pascal sore eyes

FANS of the HBO TV series Game of Thrones had an odd way of getting close to actor Pedro Pascal, and it was so unusual that it actually resulted in the actor developing an eye infection.

During a recent discussion among drama actors organised by The Hollywood Reporter and published on May 24, Pascal shared his experience while conversing with fellow actors Kieran Culkin, Jeff Bridges, Michael Imperioli, Evan Peters, and Damson Idris.

Pascal recalled: “I remember, earlier on, because of Game of Thrones and the way my character died ... people were super into taking selfies with their thumbs in my eyes.”

In the show, his character, Oberyn Martell, died brutally during a fight, involving eye gouging and skull crushing, which left a lasting impression on fans of the show on the tragic and violent scene.

Culkin responded with amazement, saying,: “Wow, that’s a lot of trust.”

Pascal then added: “At first, I was so earnest and happy about the success of the character in the show, I would let them! In New York!” Pascal added. “And then I remember getting a bit of an eye infection.”

His fellow actors jokingly speculated that Pascal’s previous eye infection was the reason behind his frequent use of eyeglasses, which he often wears on the red carpet and in other public appearances.

Pascal’s performance as Oberyn Martell was praised for his compelling interpretation and emotional depth. Despite his tragic death, Oberyn Martell remains an iconic figure in Game of Thrones for his passion, wit, and vital role in the series’ intricate tapestry.