Gotham Knights on the horizon

THE CW is looking to develop a new drama called Gotham Knights based on characters from DC Comics’ Batman and The Joker, created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger.

Though the writers of the show – Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams – are originally from Batwoman, the project is not going to be a Batwoman spinoff nor will it be related to the Gotham Knights game currently in the works, which is also set in post-Batman Gotham City.

Like the other DC series, Gotham Knights will be produced by Warner Bros. TV and Berlanti Productions. Fiveash, Stoteraux, and Abrams are currently writing the script. Fiveash and Stoteraux will executive produce with Berlanti Productions’ Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden, while Abrams will be a co-executive producer.

In addition to Batwoman, Fiveash and Stoteraux have written and produced Fox’s Gotham and Syfy’s Krypton, while Abrams was the writer for several Batwoman and Supergirl episodes.

Currently, The CW’s DC universe comprises of four shows – The Flash in its eighth season, Legends of Tomorrow in its seventh season, Batwoman in its third season, and Superman & Lois filming its second season.

The shows that have ended are Arrow, which concluded in early 2020 with eight seasons, Black Lightning, which wrapped up in mid-2021 with four seasons, and Supergirl, which ended in its sixth season.

In addition to their television series, The CW also has two web series in the Arrowverse that aired on The CW’s online streaming platform, CW Seed – Vixen and Freedom Fighters: The Ray.

The network’s synopsis for the show reads: “In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviours.”