CUSTOMERS can look forward to amazing discounts and deals tomorrow on all Go Shop platforms. Go Shop will end its anniversary celebrations with its first ever dual language live show – 6th Anniversary Grand Finale tomorrow from 9am to 12pm on Astro CH118, CH303 and MYTV CH120.

The Grand Finale will be hosted in both Bahasa Malaysia and Mandarin featuring Go Shop hosts Akma, Hazim, Raianna, Hai Chyi, Tiong and Fiona.

Customers can enjoy offers such as exclusive free gifts, Buy 1 Free 1, and up to 58% off on selected items! In addition, Go Shop is offering customers up to 80% off for their 12.12 Flash Sale live show at 9pm on Astro CH111, Astro Prima and MYTV CH120, and 11pm on Astro CH303.

The live shows and deals are available via Go Shop on TV, website, mobile app and Facebook Live.

Go Shop kicked off its 6th Anniversary, #GoShopGreaterTogether campaign to thank customers for their support with an Anniversary Live Party.

The anniversary live party achieved an all-time high daily sales record with 60% increase in total products sold and 89% increase in online sales as compared to last year’s Anniversary Live Party sales.

Furthermore, the online sales rose by 50% and registered customers increased by 30% throughout the Go Shop 6th Anniversary campaign as compared to the previous year.

Tune in daily to Go Shop Channel on Astro CH118, CH120, CH111 in Bahasa Malaysia or CH303 in Mandarin to discover more deals and offers. Go Shop is also available on MYTV CH120.

Visit Go Shop online at www.goshop.com.my or download the Go Shop app from Google Play and the App Store.