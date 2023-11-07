Grace Helbig shares cancer diagnosis

KNOWN YouTube personality Grace Helbig recently shared the devastating news that she is currently battling breast cancer. “I don’t know how to do this, so we’re just going to do this. I have breast cancer,” the lovable actress and Internet personality began in an eight-minute video posted on her YouTube account. “It’s very shocking. It’s very surreal. It doesn’t sound real, but it’s real,” she continued.

In the video, Helbig stated that she found out “about a month ago” that she has “triple positive breast cancer,” which doctors are saying is stage 2A, but “are not entirely sure yet.” She then shared that she will undergo six rounds of chemotherapy, followed by surgery and hormonal therapy.

“From every doctor, medical professional, or person that has any knowledge about cancer, they have said it is super treatable; it is highly beatable,” Helbig calmly said. “We are going for cure, not remission here, which is exciting, encouraging, helpful, and good.” She then went on and explained that she received her diagnosis after reluctantly telling her gynaecologist about feeling a lump in her left breast at an annual exam.

“I really had to, like, talk myself into bringing it up to her in the appointment because I thought I was just a stupid little girl that didn’t know how girl bodies worked,” Helbig stated. “Thank God I listened to that little voice inside of me that finally got the courage to bring it up to her because she also thought it was abnormal.”

The prominent comedian who rose to fame in the early days of YouTube has now accumulated a total of 2.6 million subscribers. In the same video, she urged viewers to “Get those lumps checked, and do not be afraid to ask a doctor what you might think is a stupid question.”

Helbig then added, “Laughing feels like it helps me breathe within a situation where I feel like I’m holding my breath.“ Continuing with, “This is a very serious situation, I know that, but there’s also some humour to be found here. I mean, the joke’s not lost on me that I’ve spent 15 years not using my boobs to get attention on the Internet and yet here we are, and that I’m announcing this during Cancer season; it’s all right there.”

Confidently, Helbig told her loyal fans she knew she would get through the tough road ahead. “This is my job now,” she said. “I’m going to fight this little thing in my left breast as best, as strongly, and as gracefully as I can, pun intended.”