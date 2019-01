THE Lunar New Year is all about symbolism, good wishes, and putting your best foot forward. So get ready to be your best this year with Huawei’s latest and greatest mobile, portable, and wearable offerings. Here we follow a group of friends as they take a look at the Mate 20 Pro, the Matebook X Pro, and the Watch GT The Mate 20 Pro

Two friends, Bernard and Lionel, were walking in a mall decked with festive decorations, doing some Lunar New Year shopping, when one of them brought up the idea of getting a new smartphone. Bernard: “Every smartphone since the inception of the slate form factor has generally been the same. Most companies just follow trendsetters and obfuscate their mediocrity with marketing spiel. So what’s so special about the Mate 20 Pro design?” Lionel handing over his RM3,599 Emerald Green Huawei Mate 20 to Bernard: “Here hold this.” Bernard: “What’s this? I’ve never seen or touched anything like this before in my whole life. It feels so small and yet the screen is so big.” Lionel: “That’s the Mate 20 Pro, by Huawei. It also comes in Twilight, Midnight Blue, and Black.” Bernard: “But, what’s this strange texture at the back of the phone?” Lionel: “Well, that’s what they call ‘Hyper Optical Pattern’. It‘s a subtle texture that makes it less fingerprint-prone and more comfortable to grip. It also makes it looks extra shiny. But it is only available in green.”

Bernard: “How do they do it without making the back panel opaque, anyway?” Lionel: “I don’t know, but that, combined with the phone’s slim dimensions, does make the phone easy to grip, compared to other phones in the market. And just look at that OLED Curved Screen!” Bernard: “The curve does help make the phone smooth like a river-washed stone or a polished marble. Or a slate of glass. But, what’s this rounded square patch at the back?”

By this time the friends were standing in front of a Huawei Mate 20 series roadshow where a crowd had gathered in droves all vying to get their hands on a Mate 20 series phone. Lionel: “That’s what they call the iconic four-point camera design.” Bernard: “I never knew such marvels existed in this day and age! So it has four cameras? Like one of those film cameras that take four images in sequence in a single frame?” Lionel: “It’s nothing like that. Actually, there are three cameras in there and a flash. You know how people with interchangeable lens cameras have different lenses for different purposes and they get different results? Well with the Mate 20 Pro, you basically have three different cameras with three different lenses and quality all in one device.” Bernard thought for a moment: “All right. So let’s say this wall-to-wall crowd here is our Lunar New Year gathering. How far back do I have to be to take this picture with everyone in it?” Lionel: “We are less than six feet from the crowd. With the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, you can take the whole picture from here.” Bernard: “Here? Without some panorama mode?”

Lionel: “Yeah. One of the cameras on the Mate 20 Pro is a 20MP sensor with an F2.2 16mm equivalent lens. Trust me, it could take this whole scene without the need for you to move back. That’s the one you use to get the bigger picture.” Bernard: “What if I want to take pictures at the dinner? Does it have anything for low-light situations?” Lionel: “You’d want the 40MP main camera for that. It has a bright F1.8 27mm equivalent wide lens. Maximum resolution plus maximum brightness equals the best picture you’ll ever take with the Mate 20 Pro. And before you ask, if you need a close-up of the sweet-and-sour fish dish, there is the 8MP camera. It has an F2.4 telephoto lens.” Bernard looked quizzically at Lionel as they walked away from the roadshow. Lionel: “That means the camera has an optical zoom. Close-ups will look good, trust me.” Bernard: “I know what telephoto means. But, what you’re telling me is that they fit three cameras into this?” while holding up the Emerald Green Mate 20 Pro.

Lionel: “Technically four if you count the selfie camera. There’s also AI in there that recognises whatever you’re pointing the camera at, chooses the appropriate lens, and adjusts the settings accordingly.” Bernard: “Most people use smartphone cameras like a point-and-shoot anyway. But, I guess the AI will make a huge improvement to those dull spur-of-the-moment photos.” Lionel and Bernard continued their chat as they walked by several shops in the mall. Lionel: “The AI also works in video mode actually. There’s this thing called AI Portrait Colour. Huawei says it’s a world’s first. I’ve certainly never heard that term before. The technology can isolate human subjects and desaturate the colours around them to dramatically highlight the person in video.” Bernard in disbelief: “In real time?” Lionel: “That’s what they say. They also said that the Huawei HiVision can recognise food and give you an estimation of its calories. It helps, but it is also just an estimation.”

The two entered a cafe and sat down at a table. Bernard: “I’ve been playing with your Emerald Green Mate 20 Pro all this time, and the battery levels still look good,” as he scrolled through the phone’s picture gallery. Lionel, grabbing his phone back: “That’s because it has a 4,200mAh battery for all your power needs. In theory, it should last me a day, at least. But, if it does not, I can always use Supercharger 2.0. It comes with the phone, and it claims to be able to charge the phone up to 70% in just 30 minutes. First time I’ve seen anything like it, ever.” Bernard: “That’s a first for me too. How about wireless charging?” Lionel: “Get this. Not only is it compatible with the world’s fastest 15W wireless charger, but it could also recharge other compatible phones wirelessly.” “So, you need a SuperCharge 2.0 and a 15W wireless charger for it to work, huh? Another world first I guess?”

Matebook X Pro

The day before Lunar New Year eve, Alan saw his colleague, Hsien Hann, at his workstation and walked over for a chat. Alan: “Hey, Hann. It’s the last day before the festive holidays. Are you excited?” Hann: “I will be, once I’m done with this,” as he opened up his RM6,999 Huawei MateBook X Pro Alan: “That’s new.” Hann: “Yeah. It’s the Huawei MateBook X Pro. I got it for its design.” Alan: “That’s a mouthful. Where is the rest of the laptop?” Hann: “It’s surprisingly slim and light, right? Never seen anything like it in all my years. It was so mind-blowing. That’s why I picked one up. Also, the laptop charger is pocketable.” Hann held the charger in the palm of his hand. Alan: “That is a gorgeous-looking screen. Looks different. But, I can’t put my finger on why.” Hann: “Well, you see, the screen takes up 91% of the available space. No other laptop has a display like this, ever. It’s capable of displaying 3K resolution, and it is also a touchscreen.” Alan: “Good for TV shows, movies, and games huh?” Hann: “Speaking of games, this MateBook X Pro is decked with enough performance for a gamer or a designer. On top of that, it has a dedicated graphics too.”

Alan: “Can I pick it up?” Hann nodded his approval. Alan, picking up the device and inspecting it: “This is sturdy and light. Unibody?” Hann: “That’s right. Nothing quite like it in existence. It also has a One Touch Button login. Basically, I can turn it on and log in securely at a push of a button.” He then reached over and turned on the laptop. Alan: “So where’s the camera? You know, for teleconferencing.” Hann: “Funny you should ask. It’s there between the function keys. It pops up, so no need to put tape over it for privacy. The Matebook X Pro also has quad speaker especially for large conference calls.” Alan, pointing to the device: “What’s this? Dolby Atmos for movies and Huawei Share for wireless sharing across Huawei Devices?” Hann: “Exactly. Those are well-known features.” Alan: “So, how much will this cost me?” Hann: “RM6,999.” Watch GT

Barry and Peter were sitting next to each other at a Lunar New Year dinner. Peter, trying to make small talk: “How was your hike, Barry?” Barry: “It was great, thanks to this,” holding up his Huawei Watch GT. Peter, nodding his head: “I think I have seen that before.” Barry: “No, you haven’t. It is new, and there’s no other wearable like it, ever.” Peter: “Okay, so how did this smartwatch make your trip so great?” Barry: It helped me keep track of my location during the hike using three satellite positioning. It’s fast, accurate, and saved me from getting lost” as he eyed the food spread before him.