Grocery giggles

GET ready for a hilarious twist as the beloved actor Cha Tae-hyun and the very talented Zo In-sung ditch their glamorous red carpet lives to dive head-first into the world of a suburban Asian supermarket in sunny California. It is all happening in the uproarious Korean variety show Unexpected Business in California, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. Cha Tae-hyun and Zo In-sung, who are used to the glitz and glamour of Seoul’s showbiz, will find themselves in the serene coastal town of Monterey, California.

Their mission? To run a Korean-American grocery store just like regular employees. They will be organising goods, stacking shelves and serving up tasty treats to the locals, all while the store owner takes a well-deserved break. But that is not all. In this third season, Zo In-sung will flex his culinary muscles and try to introduce classic Korean dishes to American customers. And there is a star-studded line-up of guest appearances, including a memorable visit from Zo’s Moving co-star, Han Hyojoo.

For fans of must-watch Korean content, it is time to hop on the Disney+ Hotstar train. You can dive into the thrilling world of Moving, where Zo In-sung plays a super-powered spy gone rogue on a mission that pushes the boundaries of belief.

Plus, do not miss The Worst of Evil, featuring Ji Chang-wook as an undercover cop and Wi Ha-jun as the leader of a ‘90s Korean gang involved in a high-stakes drug smuggling operation in Gangnam.

And if you are up for some laughs, catch seasons one and two of The Zone: Survival Mission, a side-splitting Korean variety show starring Yu Jae-seok, Lee Kwang-soo, and Kwon Yuri. Get ready for a rollercoaster ride of entertainment.