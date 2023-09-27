Ground-breaking immersive horror experience

CALLING all lifestyle enthusiasts: get ready to delve into the twisted depths of immersive horror with the highly anticipated sequel, Hauntu: The Curve, crafted by the imaginative minds at Superdough, the creators of the original Hauntu. This spine-tingling attraction has set new industry standards and celebrated a triumphant first month since its grand opening on July 25.

Hauntu: The Curve has already carved its eerie niche in the immersive horror genre by outpacing its predecessor, Hauntu: The Linc, in terms of visitor numbers. With a staggering 2,000 participants and a remarkable 70% slot occupancy rate during its debut month, Hauntu: The Curve has undeniably struck a chord with horror aficionados.

Co-founder and head of marketing at Hauntu, Cheah Ka Wai, expressed its commitment to delivering unforgettable, spine-chilling experiences through immersive storytelling. Superdough’s success with Hauntu: The Curve can be attributed to several key factors:

Consumer demand for immersive horror

A recent Superdough survey revealed that 44.44% of respondents actively seek out horror-themed activities, aligning perfectly with Hauntu’s offerings. More than half of the respondents (64.85%) emphasised the importance of a compelling narrative for immersion, underscoring the appetite for immersive storytelling in the horror community.