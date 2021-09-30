$!Growing into their sound

OVER the past few years, musicians have achieved fame in unconventional ways. With the rise of online streaming platforms and music software, it has never been easier for an artiste to break through the industry independently. The international pop band LANY is a classic example of this.
Established in March 2014, the group was formed after a gathering between three friends. The trio then decided to anonymously upload two songs on SoundCloud.
This collective effort eventually led to the release of four studio albums, four headline tours, and their band, known as LANY, becoming opening acts for the likes of John Mayer, Ellie Goulding and Troye Sivan.
And now, they have returned with their latest album, gg bb xx, which just might be their best one yet.
Speaking during a recent Southeast Asia Zoom conference, lead singer Paul Klein expressed an intent to break out of their mould with this album.
He said: “I knew that I wanted gg bb xx to be the next album after Mama’s Boy (their previous release) – for the songs to be the opposite of Mama’s Boy. There is a lot of acoustic elements and we really wanted to make a pop album, but in a way that LANY would do it. We are not a bedroom pop band anymore. Instead, we’d like to grow out of that constraint.”
LANY hopes to work with Ed Sheeran and the Chainsmokers in the near future. — PHOTO COURTESY OF ANDY DE LUCA
How did the album come about?
“In October (last year), we were faced with a decision. We could either sit on the couch and hope that the world opens back up, or we could go and make another album while hoping for the world to open back up. So, we chose to do the latter, and I think putting out two albums in less than a year is no easy task.
“So, I wanted to make sure that we had fun and really enjoy ourselves. I started writing for the album on Dec 18 (last year).
“It started to take shape, and we worked with [producer] Andrew Goldstein and we actually had a blast. And I think you can really hear that in the songs.”
Were there any interesting moments during the making of the album?
“This is not something that I have talked about, but I mixed the entire album myself with Andrew Goldstein. Usually, a mix engineer does it but this time, I wanted to make the album myself.
“It sounds exactly like how I expected it to sound. It was all done on a laptop and I am super proud of the outcome. It was a scary thing to do, but I just had to follow my gut and my instincts.”
How is this album different from your past projects?
“I think the formula is completely different. Most of these songs I wrote with people whom I have never written songs with before. For instance, John Ryan, who wrote Story of my life for One Direction.
“We also worked with Andrew Goldstein, a producer I recently met. So yeah, the whole formula is completely different. You cannot expect a different outcome if you keep the formula the same.”
Do you still design the band’s merch yourself?
“Yeah, definitely! I was doing it today at rehearsals. It just never ever stops! In fact, tomorrow morning I am working with Rachel, our creative director.
“She is coming over to my place at 10am and I will be making more merch. I think the visual element of this band is a huge part of it.
“I think our songs are very visual. and we want to make art and merchandise that goes with it. I would never let anyone design our merchandise since it is our band and I have too much fun doing it. And so, this is how it is going to stay forever.”
Are there any artistes you would like to collaborate with?
“Totally, I would love to write a song with Ed Sheeran. I think he is the greatest songwriter alive. This is a new idea but I would love to have a song with The Chainsmokers.
“I believe this collaboration would be humongous, and I have met those guys a couple of times and they are the sweetest guys ever.
“I just think it would be really fun to have a pop song with massive melodies.”
How excited are you to embark on a tour and are you confident that we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel?
“I wish I could say that I was more confident, but I am not. We are about to announce that we are about to cancel a sold-out show, which really sucks because of the country that it is in.
“They have got new regulations and guidelines. We are not sure if we are going to be able to play in Canada too.
“My fingers are crossed but we have been in rehearsal for weeks now. We are totally planning on going on tour, but if we cannot go, it would be out of our control.”