Growing on love

THIS is the first live-action adaptation of the late Norman Bridwell’s classic children’s book series. This version of Clifford The Big Red Dog, directed by Walt Becker, sticks to his original story. Much like in the books, Clifford is a scrappy delight. He may be frantic and stagger here and there, but he is passionate about what’s important and his basic charms are almost impossible to resist.
The story begins when Emily (Darby Camp), a middle school student, moves to New York City with her mother, Maggie (Sienna Guillory). She is constantly bullied by her classmates. When her mum is away for a business trip, she asks her brother Casey (Jack Whitehall), to take care of Emily.
Clifford is a puppy who was born in an abandoned building and after accidentally getting separated from his mother and siblings, he lands in the hands of an animal vendor Mr. Bridwell (John Cleese). When Emily stumbled upon Bridwell’s Animal Rescue, an adoption booth in Central Park, she instantly connects with Clifford, an adorable red puppy.
When Emily leaves the adoption booth, she discovers that Clifford has slipped into her backpack. She pleads with Casey to keep him, and against his better judgement, he lets Clifford stay in her room for the night.
The next morning, they are all shocked to discover that the tiny puppy has grown into a giant dog. Then, when the news of Clifford’s existence goes viral on social media, Lyfgro CEO Tieran (Tony Hale), makes plans to steal Clifford and use it as a laboratory animal.
Of course, the movie is better than expected, the CGI was satisfying. However, I do feel some parts are lacking. As an example, the villain’s mission can be confusing for viewers especially the younger ones who might struggle to understand his goals.
Despite all of that, the film focuses on being an entertaining and lovely story. It’s a classic story about how people react to things that are different and reassures viewers that it’s okay to be different. Overall, the movie is definitely watchable and occasionally amusing.
CAST: Darby Camp, Jack Whitehall, Izaac Wang, Tony Hale
DIRECTOR: Walt Becker
E-VALUE - 8
ACTING - 9
PLOT – 8