Growing on love

THIS is the first live-action adaptation of the late Norman Bridwell’s classic children’s book series. This version of Clifford The Big Red Dog, directed by Walt Becker, sticks to his original story. Much like in the books, Clifford is a scrappy delight. He may be frantic and stagger here and there, but he is passionate about what’s important and his basic charms are almost impossible to resist.

The story begins when Emily (Darby Camp), a middle school student, moves to New York City with her mother, Maggie (Sienna Guillory). She is constantly bullied by her classmates. When her mum is away for a business trip, she asks her brother Casey (Jack Whitehall), to take care of Emily.

Clifford is a puppy who was born in an abandoned building and after accidentally getting separated from his mother and siblings, he lands in the hands of an animal vendor Mr. Bridwell (John Cleese). When Emily stumbled upon Bridwell’s Animal Rescue, an adoption booth in Central Park, she instantly connects with Clifford, an adorable red puppy.