Guardians assemble!

DIRECTOR James Gunn has formally welcome Will Poulter to the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3. The director posted a picture of the group with Poulter on set along with a heartwarming caption. “It’s been a strange & long & at times challenging journey to get here.

“But the obstacles along the way have only made this moment more blissful. Back on set with my Guardians family for the first day of shooting.”

Poulter’s recent addition to the MCU family has been one of the most talked-about aspects of the upcoming film. While some were not happy, the majority of moviegoers have been pleased with Poulter’s casting. In fact, many have been impressed with the actor’s dedication to the role.

Although the British actor acknowledged that he has “a little bit of a ways to go”, Poulter was thrilled at the opportunity to bring the character to life.