Guardians assemble!

DIRECTOR James Gunn has formally welcome Will Poulter to the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3. The director posted a picture of the group with Poulter on set along with a heartwarming caption. “It’s been a strange & long & at times challenging journey to get here.
“But the obstacles along the way have only made this moment more blissful. Back on set with my Guardians family for the first day of shooting.”
Poulter’s recent addition to the MCU family has been one of the most talked-about aspects of the upcoming film. While some were not happy, the majority of moviegoers have been pleased with Poulter’s casting. In fact, many have been impressed with the actor’s dedication to the role.
Although the British actor acknowledged that he has “a little bit of a ways to go”, Poulter was thrilled at the opportunity to bring the character to life.
“I am very honoured to have been welcomed into the Marvel family. Everyone I’ve interacted with there is great,” he said in an interview with Variety.
“You know, I am very excited to be part of a franchise like Guardians, which I regard to be like, one of the most creative and unique.”
However, it seems like Poulter is not the only new member of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 family.
Gunn’s social media post shows him posing with Poulter and returning Guardians stars Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillen and Zoe Saldana.
But a new face ewas also spotted –Chukwudi Iwuji. As of yet, nothing has been revealed about the Nigerian actor’s role in the upcoming superhero flick.
But rumour has it that Iwuji will play one of the dozens of new characters that Gunn has previously teased.
His involvement with the main cast suggests that his character will be of significance to the movie. While the third instalment is only expected to hit theatres in 2023, fans can catch them a little sooner in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+ in December 2022.
The short film is said to also be introducing a prominent character.