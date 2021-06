LED (which stands for light-emitting diode) lights have been around since the early 1960s, but it wasn’t until 1993 when NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) started using it for plant growth experiments and later found it to heal skin lesions by coincident.

Thus, began the study and LED light therapy to increase the metabolism of human cells and regenerate damaged muscle tissue in astronauts.

Depending on the different wavelengths of the visible light spectrum corresponding to different colours of LED light, they promote skincare benefits when penetrating the varying depths of skin layers.

With blue and red lights being the most studied lights of the LED spectrum, they have since been used by estheticians as LED light therapy.

For example: blue light is most often used to treat acne, red light helps the skin to calm inflammation, and when combined together, they create purple light to reverse signs of photo-ageing and boost radiance.

However, no two LED light therapy devices are built the same, so here’s a low-down on some of the best clinically proven devices to reinvent your skincare routine and achieve a glow from within complexion.

1. FOREO

Forget about your typical 20 minutes facial sheet mask because two minutes is all it takes when using the FOREO UFO 2 device with its Power Activated Masks.

Using the UFO 2 is a sensorial skincare experience. It has four technological functions that work hand-in-hand with the mask treatments, each with its own pre-programmed settings registered in the Foreo For You application to provide intensive facial treatment for a quick skin fix solution.

On top of its full-spectrum LED light therapy that features eight different lights with unique qualities to treat specific skin concerns, its advanced thermo and cryo-therapy on the other hand, deliver heat and cold treatment at an optimised temperature. The first softens the skin and opens up pores to soak up all the active ingredients while the latter shrinks the pores and removes skin puffiness.

And finally, the UFO 2 wouldn’t be complete without the Swiss brand’s T-Sonic pulsation technology – an automatic facial massage that boosts microcirculation, diffuses facial muscle tension and in turn, encourages better skin absorption.