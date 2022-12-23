Guide to making stews

IN the chilly final years of the last ice age, hunting communities in Japan may have served up warm fish stews of salmon and shellfish for dinner, experts say, from proof of charred scrapings from clay pots dating back to the Jomon period 15,000 years ago.

Tender, juicy, and flavourful stew is something that tastes like home. Usually made to share with family, something magical happens when simple ingredients are given the time to slowly come alive into a hearty, warming dish.

That’s why unfussy, reliable recipes like stews are worth mastering. Once you understand the sequence and the golden rule of going low and slow, you’ll have the perfect foundation to build your own recipes on.

The meat of the stew

The secret to a good beef stew? Buying cheap cuts of meat! When it comes to beef stew, tender cuts will turn out chewy and tough after slow-cooking for a long time, but tougher, less-expensive cuts like the chuck make better meat for stew.

That’s because tougher cuts are well-worked muscles with lots of collagen-rich connective tissue. Connective tissues melt into the meat and release gelatin, giving everything a moister, nicer body, and a rich mouthfeel.

Besides beef, you can also use lamb, poultry, sausages, and seafood. Recommended cuts of lamb include scrag ends, neck of lamb, and shoulder, while thighs are recommended for poultry-based stews. In a luscious seafood stew, calamari is cooked slowly until it becomes super tender, and the fish, shrimp, and mussels are added towards the end of the cooking session to not overcook them.

Cooking under the influence

When used properly, alcohol improves your food because it bonds with both the fat and water molecules, which allows it to carry aromas and flavour. Using alcohol in your stew can generate new aromas and a greater depth of flavour.

In terms of the types of alcohol to use, feel free to use the cheaper red wines or white wines. Pinot Grigio is a classic light and refreshing white wine that is a good all-purpose cooking wine because it has the perfect amount of sweetness and acidity, lending an excellent layer of aroma and flavour to the dishes.

For red wine, it gives off a meaty, dark, strong flavour when cooked, but since red wines have a lot more tannins, they can get bitter and astringent when you cook them too much, so just be careful with that.

If you don’t have any wine at home, beer will do too as they can add a rich, earthy flavour to stews. Stout and wheat beers will do, but India pale ales can be too bitter for cooking.