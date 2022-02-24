Guide to minimalism

We all have to start somewhere, and this primer on minimalism for beginners will give you the tools you need to succeed

THE definition of a minimalist life is to remove all the unnecessary things from it, and focus on the essentials. Essentially, minimalism is living with only what you need. It could refer to your home, your workplace, your relationships, your wardrobe, your finances, your possessions – or just your mindset. To many, minimalism may seem overwhelming or too extreme, but that’s not the case. Minimalism doesn’t mean you cannot do what you love. Nor does it mean you have to be frugal or make serious compromises. There are several ways that provide a more realistic perspective for those seeking minimalism.

Manage your expectations Everyone has a certain expectation out of life. People have many desires, and they put a lot of pressure on themselves to pursue those desires. It’s easy to become depressed when what you want doesn’t match your current reality. Taking a minimalistic perspective helps us reduce our desires and appreciate what we already have in life. However, sometimes you have a lot of desire because you don’t have a life strategy and go through the day carelessly on a whim. Know who you are, what you want to be, and what you want to stand for will definitely lead to a more ultimate and greater happiness.

Organise your essentials Have you ever come across people who are frantically searching for their wallet in their handbag while waiting in line at the cashier? It’s funny how the search for something so essential can turn into something chaotic, and frustrating for them and others. Your necessities are the things you depend heavily on throughout the day. It could be something like a bag or wallet, a place like an office, or an app you use to take notes. But if whatever it is, you should not allow it to be messy if it is, it’s time to clean it up. Take a few minutes to decide what you need to organise, such as a wallet, desk drawer, or digital file storage. The simple acts of clearing and cleaning have a strong psychological effect. If this exercise is difficult, it is recommended that you make more in-depth reflection and focused efforts to maintain order in your life and space.

Do what’s best for you With less mental turmoil, it’s easier to make room for the things that bring you great satisfaction in life. But before that happens, you have to decide what those things are. Don’t worry about following all the popular minimalist or grooming expert advice. Don’t worry about how many or no items you have. Don’t compare your journey of life with others. You can watch your favorite movies and buy what you need and love. This is your journey, your minimalism, your life. Focus on your areas, what is the best for you that gives you the satisfaction. Minimalism will allow you to channel your focus into those areas.

Learn to say no Saying “no” is one of the most important tools at your disposal with minimalism. When you say no, you are creating the space you need to get the things you really want. You should also avoid acknowledging spontaneous requests or making decisions on the spot until you’ve had a moment to assess their importance. Clear context puts you in a better position to make informed decisions. Instead of overloading yourself with obligations, learn to accept the power of “no.” And don’t say “probably” when you really mean “no”. The problem here is that the request will remain in the corner of your mind and you will delay making a decision and then make a decision reluctantly or say that you will not disappoint the person in the end. It’s easier to learn to say “no”. It may be difficult at first, but the freedom you gain along the way will make it easier. After all, self-care is an important part of a minimalist lifestyle.