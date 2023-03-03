$!Guide to visiting Zoo Negara

Nothing beats the experience of visiting Zoo Negara with the entire family

Zoo Negara is Malaysia’s largest zoo and is located in Ampang, Selangor. – ALL PIX BY ZOO NEGARA

EVERYONE agrees that going to the zoo is the most enjoyable activity you can experience with your loved ones, family, or even friends. You’ll get to see a variety of animals and have an unforgettable day out that you’ll remember for a long time. Despite the fact that Kuala Lumpur has numerous theme parks and outdoor spaces, nothing compares to paying a visit to Zoo Negara. Officially opened in November 1963, Zoo Negara is home to approximately 400 species of Malaysian and exotic mammals, reptiles, amphibians, and birds. Located 13km from the heart of Kuala Lumpur, the 110-acre open-concept zoo is dedicated to the conservation, recreation, education, and research of a wide variety of animal and plant species, including endangered and exotic species such as Orangutans, Malayan Tigers, and Tapirs, among others. Not only is the zoo a must-see for tourists visiting Kuala Lumpur, but it’s also a great place for anyone especially if you’re an animal lover, or if you’re travelling with children! For many Malaysians it is also a favourite weekend and holiday getaway location. But before planning your wonderful trip to Zoo Negara, you should take a look at this visitor’s guide:

Visiting hours Zoo Negara is open every day from from 9am until 5pm. We recommend getting there as soon as it opens to get as much done in a day as possible. There are also animal performances twice a day that you won’t want to miss. The schedules are subject to change, so double-check the show timings on the official Zoo Negara website before heading over. Here is some additional information we discovered: The Giant Panda Conservation Centre closes at 4.30pm on weekdays and 5.30pm on weekends. From Saturday until Thursday, the multi-animal show begins at 11am and 3pm. On Friday, the programme will begin at 11am and 3.30pm. For the Animal Feeding session, it is only accessible on weekends and holidays. It takes place in Children’s World from 12pm to 1pm, and at Javan Deer from 2pm to 3pm. Getting there Address: Zoo Negara, Hulu Kelang, 68000 Ampang, Selangor Darul Ehsan. How do you get there? There are numerous options available to you – including taking public transportation – that will lead you directly to Zoo Negara. Zoo Negara is located in Hulu Kelang, Ampang, approximately 15 minutes from the KL city centre. It is easily reachable by car or bus. You can also take the LRT to Wangsa Maju station (Kelana Jaya Line) and then book a Grab or taxi to Zoo Negara. On Grab, the average one-way fare is RM7, depending on the time of day and traffic conditions. If you are planning to take a bus, you can ride Rapid KL bus number 220 from Lebuh Ampang, KL, and bus number 253 from Putra LRT Station, Wangsa Maju, KL.

Must-see exhibits Zoo Negara is pretty huge, you can spend a whole day here if you’re planning to check out all the different exhibits. Therefore, be sure to allocate enough time during your visit so you don’t have to rush through the exhibits. And, because there are so many different types of animal exhibits at Zoo Negara, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most interesting ones.

-> Giant Panda Conservation Centre One of the most popular exhibits at Zoo Negara is the Giant Panda Conservation Centre. Xing Xing and Liang Liang are two adorable giant pandas that were sent to Zoo Negara as a representation of the diplomatic ties between China and Malaysia. They are set to be returned to their homeland in 2024. Until then, you can watch them as they lounge about and snack on bamboo shoots in an enclosure that is kept in good condition. -> Bird Aviary Another must-see at Zoo Negara is the zoo’s Bird Aviary, which houses one of the country’s largest collections of bird species, including endangered species that are difficult to find elsewhere. Witness the cheery chirping of the colourful feathered buddies as they fly around freely in an enormous cage. There are about 300 free-roaming birds living in the Tunku Abdul Rahman Lake, which is next to the Bird Aviary. These birds include painted storks, graceful swans, pelicans, ibises, and more. Visit them during feeding time to take some amazing photos! -> Mammal Kingdom Leopard cats, pumas, raccoons, hyaenas, capybaras, Malayan porcupines, and other nocturnal creatures (active at night) may all be found in the zoo’s Mammal Kingdom. What’s more, there is a separate display where you can see some camels. If you enjoy taking pictures, this place will allow you to get many beautiful images of these majestic mammals.