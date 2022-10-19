Gwyneth Paltrow reveals positives about turning 50

GWYNETH PALTROW dropped some knowledge during a Goop Immersive event in Santa Monica over the weekend, sharing her thoughts about her life, love and ageing.

The founder and CEO of the new-age lifestyle brand highlighted how turning 50 was really liberating. She feels extremely motivated by it, despite having only turned 50 for a little over a month.

“It’s fantastic,” she said. “I feel really inspired by turning 50. I used to care so much what people thought of me. [Now] I don’t care. It’s so nice. What I think it really means to not be caught up in what other people think is it means that you’re close to yourself.”

Paltrow said that she was in a total mess when she turned 40. The CEO and her ex-husband Chris Martin were both going through marriage problems at the time, which they famously referred to as a “conscious uncoupling”.

She said she realised that she wanted to end the marriage and return to the US (she was living in the UK at the time), and “had a lot of things going on” in her mind.

She continued by saying: “I think that transition is particularly hard for a woman because of what society tells us about turning 40 and that in some way when we lose reproductive viability that we’re no longer desirable or important or visible. But I really didn’t have any anxiety turning 50. I felt like this amazing liberation started to come.”

Paltrow also spoke of the joy of her second marriage to writer, director and producer Brad Falchuk. She is pleased that their interests truly coincided.

“I have disappointed kids and it’s never going to be the same as if I stayed together with their dad. [But] knowing how painful it was to get a divorce the first time, I’m vigilant about staying aligned and not letting resentments build up,“ she said.

Paltrow doesn't miss acting. While she acknowledged that she didn't miss it or long for it, she also emphasised the importance of never assuming what someone will turn out to be. Never say never, then! “So never say never!”