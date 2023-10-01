Hailey Bieber embraces ‘nepo baby’ status

RECENTLY, Hollywood observers have been exploring the conspiracy theory that it runs on an invisible network of familial links, otherwise known as nepotism.

The theory sparked the term “nepo babies” – children who’ve gotten a leg up in the entertainment industry because of their famous parents – which gained traction through New York magazine’s viral Year of the Nepo Baby cover story.

Over the weekend, Hailey Bieber stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a baby tee with the words “Nepo Baby” written across the front.

Bieber, who is the daughter of Stephen Baldwin and the niece of Alec Baldwin, and who met her husband Justin at a red carpet event in the mid-2010s, faced numerous accusations of nepotism when she began her modeling career.

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, herself the daughter of famous parents, was among those who found Bieber’s fashion choice to be amusing, and hinted that she might consider wearing it herself.

“I might need a few of these,“ the star commented on an Instagram post showing Bieber’s outfit.

The two had previously spoke about the topic in Paltrow’s Youtube series, Who’s in My Bathroom last July.

“As the child of someone, you get access other people don’t have, so the playing field is not level in that way,“ Paltrow said at the time.

“However, I really do feel that once your foot is in the door, which you unfairly got in, then you almost have to work twice as hard and be twice as good.”

After Paltrow added that “nobody in the world, especially anyone who doesn’t know you, shouldn’t have a negative impact on your path or the decision that you make,“ Bieber agreed, telling her: “I need to hear this today.”