Hailey Bieber tells Internet trolls to leave her alone

EARLIER this week, Hailey Bieber went on TikTok and addressed the haters.

“Leave me alone. At this point, I’m minding my business. I don’t do anything. I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please. Enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave me alone. I beg of you, truly. That’s my only request. Leave me alone. Be miserable somewhere else, please,“Bieber, formerly Hailey Baldwin, says in the video.

Bieber captioned her post: “This is for you guys in my comments every single time I post.”

Bieber’s plea came after she posted a clip of her lip-syncing husband Justin Bieber’s debut single, One Time with singer Justine Skye.

The model was bombarded by comments from trolls who kept comparing her to Justin’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez and saying that the song was written for Gomez.

Earlier this month, RadarOnline also insinuated that she was pregnant with Justin’s first child after she walked the red carpet in a white Saint Laurent gown.

Hailey responded on Instagram, saying: “I’m not pregnant leave me alone.”

When the socialite attended the 2021 Met Gala with Justin, she was also bullied by fans of Gomez, who kept chanting “Selena” at her.

In December 2020, Justin spoke out about all the disrespect his wife has been getting.

“This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on video to literally go after my wife telling people to say that my previous relationship was better [and] so on and so forth,“ he said on his Instagram story at the time, per E! News.

“It is extremely hard to choose the high road when I see people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person I love the most in this world,“ he said. “It is not right.”