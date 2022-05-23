Hair loss prevention tips

Here are some effective ways to stop hair fall

IT is common to lose a few strands of hair while combing during the day. However, when you start noticing hair everywhere in your home, it becomes a source of anxiety for some individuals. Excessive hair loss may be a bothersome issue, creating anxiety and lowering self-esteem, particularly in women. However, if properly handled, you can reduce hair fall using natural and efficient home treatments that will save your locks. These recommendations will assist you in changing and controlling the tiny phases of your hair care regimen, which will result in larger changes and reduced hair fall and more volumising hair. Furthermore, these hair loss prevention strategies make your hair seem healthier and more manageable, providing you an added benefit for keeping your hair. So, let’s get right into these suggestions and start incorporating them into our day-to-day routine.

Scalp and oil massages Oiling stimulates blood circulation and feeds the roots. Make it a habit to massage your hair once a week using a scalp-friendly oil. After two hours, cover it with a shower cap and wash off with a light shampoo. Always remember to warm up your hair a little before applying it to the scalp for the greatest results. However, keep in mind that doing so too frequently might result in blocked pores and acne issues. This hair loss prevention method is said to be most effective when done two or three times each month. Do not over-wash your hair Washing our hair regularly, or even every day, is one of the most common mistakes that we have all made at some time in our lives. Over-washing causes an overly dry scalp, which can lead to dandruff, hair loss, and hair breakage. In addition to this technique, remember to use sulphate and paraben-free shampoos to reduce your hair fall problem.

Do not skip conditioner Make it a habit to constantly condition your hair after shampooing it, since it not only reduces frizz but also provides deep nutrients to your hair. It also creates a protective moisture layer to the hair, making it less susceptible to conditioned and environmental issues. Deep conditioning Deep conditioning hair masks are a great alternative to spa-like hair treatments, since they are both inexpensive and effective. Choose your products based on the outcome you want, and then use deep conditioning masks on a regular basis to deliver a heavy dose of moisture and hydration to your hair, making it seem healthier, smoother, and more refreshing than ever before. These masks also strengthen your hair naturally, resulting in reduced hair fall and breakage.

Traditional remedies People have been utilising natural remedies to help prevent hair loss for centuries, despite the lack of scientific evidence. Natural hair growth therapies include onion juice, hibiscus leaves, coconut oil, green tea, and aloe vera. The antibacterial characteristics aid in the treatment of scalp infections, while the sulphur component stimulates blood circulation to the hair follicles. It increases hair development and prevents hair loss. Gentle styling Avoid tight braids or ponytails, which can tug on the hair at the root and cause excessive shedding. Allow your hair to air dry while you’re at it, to avoid aggravating your scalp. Heat styling tools, such as curling or straightening irons, can cause harm or break the hair shaft.