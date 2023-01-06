Halle Bailey thanks black women pioneers in Disney

HALLE BAILEY'S portrayal of Ariel in Disney's remake of The Little Mermaid has served as a powerful source of inspiration for numerous children globally. Through her casting and the representation she embodies in the role, Bailey has touched the hearts and ignited the imagination of countless young individuals, solidifying her place as a cherished addition to the pantheon of Disney Princesses.

Representation and diversity in Hollywood are gradually improving as the industry recognises the importance of inclusivity, taking significant steps to amplify under-represented voices and showcase a wider range of perspectives, leading to a more authentic storytelling landscape.

In a recent interview with ET, Bailey acknowledged the trailblazing black women in Disney who paved the way before her, following her transformative performance in The Little Mermaid.

She specifically highlighted Brandy and Anika Noni Rose, emphasising Brandy's portrayal of Cinderella as a remarkable role model and source of inspiration during her preparation for the role of Ariel. She also admired Brandy's confidence and the impact she had on audiences, especially young girls like herself.

Additionally, she commended Anika Noni Rose for her outstanding work voicing Tiana in Disney’s The Princess and The Frog. Reflecting on the influence of these talented actresses, Bailey acknowledged their role as pioneers and expressed her gratitude for their presence, recognising their contribution in empowering her to confidently embrace her own role.

Bailey expressed her heartfelt joy in witnessing the profound and touching responses of young black girls to her portrayal as the new Disney princess.

The videos shared on social media have evoked overwhelming emotions for her, often bringing tears to her eyes, as she witnesses the positive impact her representation in The Little Mermaid has had on the Black community and the younger generation, providing a healing experience for her own inner child.

“I think of the little girl that’s still in me, honestly, and it heals that girl inside of me to watch them feel like they have representation and someone to look to, to know that they deserve to be in those places too,” Bailey said.