Halo’s Pablo Schrieber explains why the helmet comes off

THE Halo live-action television adaptation premiered last week , and the majority of critics and fans praised the show for staying true to the spirit of the video game from which it was inspired.

They also reacted positively to Pablo Schrieber’s performance as the show’s star, the Spartan soldier Master Chief, whose name is John-117. However, there were some mixed reactions to one of the key moments of the show: when Master Chief removes his helmet, which famously, always stays on during the game.

In the series, the moment takes place when Master Chief is trying to win the trust of a young rebel survivor, played by Yerin Ha, in a bid to save her from execution.

In an interview with GamesRadar+, Schrieber described it as a way the character was sending “an emotional signal” to get the girl to trust him.

He also said that it was something that producers wanted to explore in the TV series.

“From a show standpoint, Spartans take off their helmet and take off their armor all the time. In the lore and Halo mythology, there’s no rules against [it],” he said.

“And so it felt really necessary to get that out of the way early on in the season, to try to get the audience as comfortable as possible with going on this journey with John.” Schrieber also hinted that the show will continue to explore other aspects of Master Chief’s past.

The first season of Halo will have nine episodes, and a second season has already been greenlit.