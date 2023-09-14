Han River hilarity

Action and comedy collide in this new Disney+ series

WELCOME to the uproarious world of Han River Police, where action meets comedy in a wild ride along the iconic Han River of Seoul. This zany series directed by Kim Sang-chul features the dynamic duo of Kwon Sang-woo, known for his classic roles in Stairway to Heaven and Curtain Call, and the effortlessly cool Kim Hee-won from Netflix’s Unlocked. In this cop caper, Kwon steps into the shoes of Han Dujin, the fiery and impulsive sergeant of the Han River Police Force, a man who doesn’t know the meaning of “holding back.” On the other side of the spectrum, we’ve got Kim as Lee Chunseok, a laid-back lieutenant with a personality as chill as a breeze off the Han River. Together, they make an odd couple patrolling the bustling streets of Seoul, tasked with tackling everything from terrorism to everyday mishaps and, of course, those quirky situations that only seem to occur when they’re on duty.

It’s a recipe for action, comedy and offbeat crime-solving straight out of the buddy cop handbook. But our merry duo isn’t alone in this madcap adventure. The supporting cast includes Shin Hyeon-seung (remember him from the Adams?), Lee Sang-yi Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha fame, and the delightful Bae Da-bin of It’s Beautiful Now. Now, let’s get to the nitty-gritty. If you’re looking for intense gang fights, heart-pounding chase scenes and a dose of slapstick comedy, Han River Police has got you covered. However, I have to be honest; the first two episodes left me with mixed feelings. The series is gearing up for something big and the early slow pace might leave you wondering when the action’s going to kick into high gear. As of now, there aren’t any standout scenes that I can’t wait to rave about. But here’s the silver lining Bae Da-bin shines like a quirky beacon of light. Her eccentric character injects a welcome dose of eccentricity into the show. Plus, I’m genuinely intrigued by the brewing romantic subplot between the lead actors. Who doesn’t love a little on-screen chemistry?